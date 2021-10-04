Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Yogi making ‘Ram Rajya’: Suvendu reacts to Mamata's ‘killing rajya’ remark
india news

Yogi making ‘Ram Rajya’: Suvendu reacts to Mamata's ‘killing rajya’ remark

Published on Oct 04, 2021 11:36 PM IST
Suvendu Adhikari is the leader of opposition in West Bengal assembly. (PTI)
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA and leader of opposition in West Bengal assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Monday reacted to Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee's remark condemning the death of farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri, by saying that Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath is making a ‘Ram Rajya’.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee slammed BJP earlier in the day over the Lakhimpur Kheri violence in which at least eight people, including four farmers and a local journalist, were killed. Condemning the incident, Banerjee said the BJP government doesn't believe in democracy and only wants autocracy.

“This is a very sad and unfortunate incident. I have no words to condemn this incident. They (BJP government) don't believe in democracy, they only want autocracy. Is this 'Ram rajya'? No, this is 'killing rajya',” news agency ANI quoted Mamata Banerjee as saying.

Responding to Banerjee's comment, Suvendu said, “The one who has made Bengal killings hub should not question Uttar Pradesh's CM Yogi Adityanath, who's making a 'Ram Rajya'."

At least eight people, including four farmers and a local journalist, died on Sunday in violence that broke out after at least one car, allegedly driven by Union minister of state for home Ajay Kumar Mishra Teni’s son Ashish Mishra, hit protesting farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri, prompting an angry crowd to burn two vehicles and widen their agitation. The minister and his son have denied involvement in the incident.

suvendu adhikari mamata banerjee lakhimpur kheri yogi adityanath
