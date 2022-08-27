'You don't need to make India No. 1...': Assam CM Himanta Biswa's dig at Kejriwal

The Twitter debate between Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma turned into a hostile war of words with Himanta telling Kejriwal that he can leave his campaign of making India the number one country as "PM Modi ji is already doing it". The altercation took place at a time the BJP and the AAP are up in arms following the ongoing CBI probe into Delhi's liquor policy. Delhi deputy chief minister and excise minister Manish Sisodia has been raided in connection with the probe while the AAP accused the BJP of trying to poach their MLAs in an attempt to make Kejriwal's government collapse. Also Read | 'Bura maan gaye...': Kejriwal-Himanta Biswa's Twitter debate on education

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

'Your ignorance is painful'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reacting to reports that the Assam government has decided to shut schools where students failed in class 10 exams, Kejriwal wrote that shutting schools is not the solution. To this, Assam CM presented a detailed report of how many schools have been set up in Assam since the time when he was the education minister. Kejriwal replied and said his intention was not to criticise the Assam government. He also said he will visit Assam to witness the good work it has been doing. "Indian will become No. 1 only when we learn from each other," Kejriwal wrote referring to his newly launched campaign 'Make India No. 1'.

"Dear Arvind Kejriwalji, your ignorance is painful. Let me help you. Assam is 50 times bigger than Delhi! Our 44521 govt schools teach 65 lakh students- against your 1000+ odd schools. Our army of dedicated teachers number 2+ lakh; Midday meal workers 1.18 lakh," Himanta wrote.

'See challenges we face, you will stop lecturing'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Enumerating the challenges that Assam faces including floods and terrorism, the chief minister said, "See challenges we face. You'll stop lecturing... we do not have resources like that in Delhi. We're proud of what we've and do".

"And yes, when you're in Assam, which you so desperately wish to, I will take you to our Medical Colleges, 1000 times better than your Mohalla Clinic. Also meet our bright Govt school teachers & students," Himanta Biswa wrote.

‘When shall I come to Assam’

Kejriwal replied to Himanta's tweet on Saturday and reiterated that he wants to visit Assam to see the government schools there. "It is an old saying that if someone says you can visit anytime, it means do not visit. You didn't tell me when can I visit Assam. Whenever you say, I will visit Assam," Kejriwal wrote.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON