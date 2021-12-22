You reap what you sow…: Amarinder Singh has a message for Harish Rawat

Veteran Punjab politician Amarinder Singh on Wednesday took a dig at his former colleague in the Congress Harish Rawat with the old proverb ‘you reap what you sow’.

One of the key managers of the Congress in-charge of resolving the crisis in the party’s Punjab unit in vain that finally led to Singh’s quitting the grand old party and the chief minister’s post in the poll-bound state, Rawat created a flutter in political circles earlier in the day with a series of cryptic tweets alleging non-cooperation from his organisation and noting he sometimes feels it is time for him to rest.

Singh, who has now formed his own party that is set to tie-up with the BJP for the upcoming polls, wished Rawat, a former chief of Uttarakhand, the best for his future endeavours, if there were any.

“You reap what you sow! All the best for your future endeavours (if there are any) harishrawat ji,” the former Army veteran wrote on Twitter.

Uttarakhand is set to go to assembly polls early next year and the Congress is trying to return to power in the hill state.

While Rawat loyalists have been saying that the 2022 election is being fought under his leadership, others have said it will be contested under a collective leadership.