‘You treated me like mother’: Sonia Gandhi's appeal to Telangana voters

Former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday appealed to the voters of Telangana, urging them to support the grand old party in the upcoming assembly elections on November 30. Emphasising the historical context of Telangana's formation in 2014 after the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, Gandhi asserted that the Congress had delivered on its commitment to the people of the state. Gandhi further said that she is grateful to the people of Telangana for their love and respect.

Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi (ANI)

In a two-minute video message on X, she said, "Namaskaram, my dear sisters and brothers of Telangana, I could not come among you all but I am very close to your hearts. Today I want to say something to you. I want to see the dream of the martyred sons of Mother Telangana fulfilled."

READ | Telangana elections: Congress eyes resurgence to challenge KCR in citadel

"I sincerely wish that we all convert 'Dorala' Telangana into 'Prajala' Telangana (from a Telangana of landlords to that of people's). Make your dreams come true and give you a true and honest government," the Congress leader said.

"You have given me immense respect by calling me Sonia Amma. You treated me like a mother, I will always be grateful to you for this love and respect and will remain dedicated to you forever,” she added.

“I request our sisters, mothers, sons, daughters and brothers of Telangana to use all their power this time to bring about a change. Vote for the Congress. 'Marpu Kavali - Congress Ravali',” Sonia Gandhi said in her message.

The message from the chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party came on the final day of campaigning in the southern state, where the BRS holds authority.

The video message was also shared by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on X. "Message from Telangana's own 'Sonia Amma' to the people of the state," the leader captioned his post.

Telangana is poised for a three-way electoral involving the BJP, the incumbent BRS, and the Congress on November 30. The counting of votes will take place on December 3.