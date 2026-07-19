Young adults account for highest share of cashless cardiac procedures under Punjab health scheme

Young adults aged 17 to 35 account for the largest share of beneficiaries who have undergone cashless cardiac procedures under Punjab's Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna, according to data released by the State Health Agency (SHA), Punjab. Health experts say the trend highlights the growing burden of heart disease among younger adults and the need for early diagnosis and timely specialist care.

Punjab’s flagship health scheme, the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana, helps young adults get treated for cardiac issues completely cashless. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

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As of July 15, 2026, a total of 135 patients have received cashless cardiac treatment under the scheme, with financial assistance amounting to ₹2.71 crore. The procedures covered include surgeries for congenital heart defects, heart valve disorders and other complex cardiac conditions.

The data comes at a time when cardiovascular diseases continue to pose a major public health challenge in India. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), heart and blood vessel diseases have emerged as the country's leading cause of illness and death over the past three decades. Factors such as sedentary lifestyles, unhealthy diets, tobacco use, diabetes and hypertension have contributed to the increasing burden.

For 58-year-old Manjeet Singh from Fazilka, timely treatment proved critical. After experiencing persistent chest pain and discomfort for several weeks, medical tests revealed a blocked coronary artery requiring immediate intervention. Doctors performed an angioplasty and inserted a stent to restore blood flow.

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{{^usCountry}} Reflecting on his experience, Singh said the scheme helped remove the financial uncertainty associated with emergency treatment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reflecting on his experience, Singh said the scheme helped remove the financial uncertainty associated with emergency treatment. {{/usCountry}}

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"The greatest reassurance is not merely that advanced medical care is available, but that the cost no longer determines whether we receive it in time," he said.

Medical experts say heart disease often presents with warning signs such as persistent chest pain, breathlessness, unusual fatigue or pain radiating to the arms, jaw or back. They advise people experiencing such symptoms to seek medical attention promptly, as early diagnosis and treatment can improve outcomes and reduce long-term complications.

Punjab Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr. Balbir Singh said awareness, timely diagnosis and prompt medical intervention remain key to reducing deaths caused by heart disease. He urged people not to ignore symptoms such as chest pain or breathlessness and said the state's objective is to ensure eligible patients receive treatment without financial barriers.

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"No family should be forced to delay lifesaving heart treatment because of financial constraints. Through the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna, we are working to ensure eligible patients receive quality cardiac care at the right time without the burden of treatment costs," the minister said.

Dr. Karandeep Singh Sayal, consultant cardiologist and head of the Department of Cardiology at My Hospital, Mohali, said congenital heart defects and other complex cardiac conditions continue to require specialised treatment, but timely diagnosis significantly improves outcomes.

He also stressed the importance of preventive measures, including regular physical activity, a balanced diet, controlling blood pressure and diabetes, avoiding tobacco use and undergoing periodic heart check-ups to reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease.