Young couple die by suicide in Bihar’s Bhabua: Police

BHABUA: A young couple died by suicide near Bihar’s Bhabua Road railway station after the young man’s family declined to allow him to marry his partner because she was a transwoman, police said on Tuesday. Police said they didn’t leave a note behind.

Police said Aditya Pandey’s father told them that his 20-year-old son left home in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur district two days back on his motorcycle. He told his family that he was going to Varanasi 100km away.

Poonam Kumari, 20, who hails from Bihar’s West Champaran district, lived in a rented room in Bhabua where she worked as a dancer with a local orchestra group. Her colleagues told the police that Poonam and Aditya had been in a relationship for about four months.

On Monday, she stepped out with Aditya Pandey on his motorcycle and told her friend that she was going to Varanasi.

Police said it is not clear if the suicide was a last-minute decision. But sometime later, they turned up near the Bhabua Road railway station, parked the bike and walked up to the railway tracks. Moments before a train was to pass, the couple held hands and took a few more steps to stand on the tracks, a witness told the police.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669;

Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918,

Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000,

ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290