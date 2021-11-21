Young couple found dead in Bengal town two weeks after marriage

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
The bride’s family lives in Islampur in North Dinajpur district. Her father alleged that she was not being allowed by the groom’s parents to visit her home for a few days and enroll for the higher secondary examination to be held next year.
Preliminary investigations suggested that the couple may have died by suicide, but the woman’s parents told the police that they suspected foul play. (GETTY IMAGES.)
Published on Nov 21, 2021 08:58 PM IST
ByPramod Giri

A 21-year-old man and his 19-year-old wife were found hanging inside their home in north Bengal’s Siliguri town on Sunday, two weeks after they had tied the knot, police said.

Though preliminary investigations suggested that the couple may have died by suicide, the woman’s parents told the police that they suspected foul play.

The deceased lived with the groom’s parents. The marriage was arranged by the two families.

The bride’s family lives in Islampur in North Dinajpur district. Her father alleged that she was not being allowed by the groom’s parents to visit her home for a few days and enroll for the higher secondary examination to be held next year.

The groom’s father denied the charge.

Manish Kumar Yadav, assistant commissioner, Siliguri metropolitan police, said, “We have started an investigation.”

