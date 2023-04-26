Youth Cong chief Srinivas BV moves Gauhati HC, seeks quashing of harassment case

Indian Youth Congress (IYC) national president Srinivas B V on Wednesday moved the Gauhati High Court seeking quashing of the FIR filed by expelled party leader Angkita Dutta accusing him of harassing and manhandling her. On Sunday, the Assam Police had served a notice to the IYC chief to appear at the Dispur police station in Guwahati on May 2.

Indian Youth Congress (IYC) president BV Srinivas (PTI Photo)

Dutta - who was expelled from the primary membership of Congress for six years over alleged “anti-party activities” following her accusations against Srinivas - lodged the FIR on April 19 at the Dispur police station.

In the FIR, she mentioned that Srinivas has been “harassing and torturing her for the last six months by making sexist comments, using slang words and also threatening her with dire consequences if she keeps complaining against him to the senior party office bearers”, reported news agency PTI. She also alleged that Srinivas heckled her and threatened to ruin her political career during the party’s plenary session in February.

In view of this, a five-member Guwahati police team went to Bengaluru on April 23 and notified Srinivas. The notice stated that if he fails to comply with the order, he “will be subjected to an arrest”. “Failure to attend or comply with the terms of this notice can render, you will be liable for arrest under section 41A(3) and (4) of CrPC,” the order stated.

Meanwhile, the BJP has slammed the Congress party for expelling Dutta, stating that the manner in which she was sacked is “uninspiring for women”.

(With inputs from agencies)

