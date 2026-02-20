Youth Congress shirtless protest at AI Summit: Police explain how group entered venue

A video of the protest by the Indian Youth Congress (IYCP) has gone viral on social media, showing several protestors walking into the venue while holding their t-shirts in their hands. The agitators also shouted anti-Modi slogans, echoing the party’s protests against the India-US trade deal in the parliament recently.

Several members of opposition Congress's youth wing on Friday staged a shirtless protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the India AI Impact Summit venue Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

At least four people were taken into custody while a senior police officer told news agency PTI that around 10 people were detained when they were protesting at the AI Summit. "They were removed immediately and were taken to Tilak Marg police station. No one will be allowed to breach the law and order situation," the officer said.

How did the IYC members enter the AI Summit venue? The Delhi Police have initiated legal action against the Youth Congress members who were protesting 'shirtless' at the Bharat Manadapam on Friday. The cops also explained how the protestors gained entry into the venue.

Additional Commissioner of Police Devesh Mahla said the incident occurred around 12:30 pm and that the protestors had registered online for the summit.

He said the protestors were wearing sweaters and jackets over objectionable T-shirts. Near Hall Number 5, one of them removed his outer clothing and waved the T-shirt in protest. The official added that appropriate legal action is being taken and that those detained are being identified.

What the Youth Congress said Youth Congress national president Uday Bhanu Chib told news agency ANI: "Today, Youth Congress members went to the AI ​​Summit and raised slogans, ‘PM is compromised’. This anger isn't just from our Youth Congress members. It's from every young person who is unemployed today, and every single one of them knows that our Prime Minister is compromised.”

Calling the India-US trade deal as harmful for the farmers, Chib said that only “America will benefit” from the agreement.

“This trade deal with the US, we all know, will harm our farmers and people. Only America will benefit. It's our duty to raise their (youth) voice. Our country has democracy. We can hold peaceful protests anywhere," he added.

‘Characterless’: BJP reacts Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Friday lambasted the Congress party for its protest at the AI Impact Summit, branding it as "characterless, brainless, and emotionless." Poonawalla accused the Congress of undermining national progress and said this was a protest against national achievements.

"Congress has once again proven that for them, AI isn't Ambitious India, Artificial Intelligence, Aspirational India. For them, AI is anti-India. This isn't the INC, this is the ANC, the anti-National Congress. The AI Summit is being praised worldwide. From President Macron to the United Nations Secretary General, to top tech company honchos, from Sam Altman to Sundar Pichai, everyone is praising it. Even Shashi Tharoor said the AI Summit was excellent. But at Rahul Gandhi's behest, the Congress party is protesting; it is a characterless, brainless, emotionless protest. This isn't a protest against the BJP, it's not a protest against the PM, it's a protest against India's achievements," Poonawalla said.

BJP National Spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari also slammed the Congress accusing the party of speaking the language of Urban Naxals.

"Shame on the Congress Party. On instructions of Rahul Gandhi they storm the International AI Summit. Anti India Congress. Congress needs to apologise to the nation. Congress behaves like Urban Naxals," he posted on X.