Youth dies in stampede during marriage function in UP's Pratapgarh

PTI
Nov 30, 2023 05:00 AM IST

Pratapgarh (UP), November 29 (PTI) A youth died after he fell into a well in a stampede during a marriage function here, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday night in the Shekhpur Athgawa village in Patti area after a dispute while people were dancing in a the function, leading to a stampede, Patti SHO Arjun Singh said.

There were some people in an inebriated state due to which the dispute took place, locals said.

