Youth found dead at Union minister Kaushal Kishore's house; probe underway

A youth has been found dead under suspicious circumstances at the house of Union minister Kaushal Kishore. The deceased, identified as Vinay Srivastava, was shot dead around 4.15am at Kisore's house Begaria village residence under Thakurganj police station area. Police said that the pistol recovered from the scene allegedly belonged to Kishore's son, Vikas Kishore. Union Minister Kaushal Kishore's Son 'Shoots Friend'; Body Found at MP's Lucknow Home. (HT Photo)

DCP West, Lucknow, Rahul Raj said that the investigation to identify the culprits is underway and the CCTV footage from the area is being scanned.

BJP MP Kaushal Kishore assured support for the victim's family and said the culprit will not be spared.

"This is a matter of investigation. Forensic teams and police have started the investigation. The person involved will not be spared. We are standing in support of the family members of the deceased. I have no idea who was at the residence when the incident took place."

According to News18, three suspects have been taken into police custody following the complaint filed by the victim's family.

The minister of state for housing and urban affairs lost one of his sons, Akash Kishore, to alcoholism in October 2020, prompting the BJP lawmaker to roll out a campaign to save the young from “getting consumed by the brew”. Addressing a programme on de-addiction in the Lambhua assembly constituency last year, he called the tragedy as he appealed to people not to get their daughters and sisters married to alcoholics.

"My son (Akash Kishore) was into the habit of consuming alcohol with his friends. He was admitted to a de-addiction centre. Assuming that he will quit the bad habit, he was married after six months. However, he started drinking again after his marriage, and that eventually led to his death. Two years ago, on October 19, when Akash passed away, his son was barely two years old," the Union minister said.

Kaushal Kishore told the gathering, “I could not save my son, due to which his wife became a widow. You must save your daughters and sisters from this.”

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON