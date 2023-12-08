‘Youth power's backbone of nation’: Amit Shah at ABVP's 69th national conference

Union home minister Amit Shah inaugurated the 69th national conference of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) in Delhi on Friday. Addressing the function, the home minister said that the youth are the “backbone” of a nation and that it is their time to spearhead the country's transformation as it emerges as a global leader.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the 69th ABVP National Conference, in New Delhi(PTI)

“The youth can take the nation and society to new heights. The fate of the nation has always been changed by the youths - whether he was Adi Shankaracharya, Saint Gyaneswar, Chandra Gupt Maurya, Maharani Lakshmi Bai, Birsa Munda, Bhagat Singh, Neeraj Chopra or Durgesh Tripathi…All of them made firm decisions to bring about a change and they did it,” Amit Shah said.

Mentioning PM Modi's initiatives for the youth, Shah said they have “opened new opportunities for the youth and also training and skilling avenues so that they can compete globally in their fields.” “Many policies have also been made, Digital India, Khelo India, National Green Hydrogen Mission, Mission for Green India, Drone Policy, and space policies bring about infinite opportunities for the youths. But along with careers, youths need to participate in nation-building which is the main goal of education,” he said.

The home minister also added that PM Modi has placed the pledge to make Bharat great again for the youth.

Amit Shah on ABVP

Lauding the ABVP, Shah said he is a product of the Vidyarthi Parishad himself and that the organisation has neither lost its vision nor did it allow the governments to lose their way.

Speaking about the 69th national conference, the home minister said, “Today I am addressing the conference of the largest student organization in the world. It is also the only student organization in the world that is not only pointing out the shortcomings of our education system but also making efforts to build character. I began my social life sitting in the last row of the Rajkot Conference of the ABVP. And I am glad and proud to be invited as a distinguished guest here.”

“This conference is very significant for two reasons. The first is it is the conference held at the advent of the Amrit Varsh. Secondly, it is also the conference that is held at the beginning of the Amrit Kaal," he added.

ABVP's 69th national conference began on Thursday and will conclude on Sunday. Nearly 10,000 student representatives are attending the conference from across the country.

