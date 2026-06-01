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'Youth will end up following cockroach': Vice President CP Radhakrishnan warns media

CP Radhakrishnan said he was not against freedom of expression but questioned the disproportionate attention to issues that “may not stand the test of time.”

Updated on: Jun 01, 2026 07:28 am IST
By Shivam Pratap Singh
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Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Sunday raised fingers in the media over the rise of satirical outfit ‘Cockroach Janta Party’ and claimed that youngsters would end up following the “cockroach,” a veiled reference to the CJP, if positive activities and achievements were not reported adequately.

Speaking as the chief guest at the celebrations marking the 140th anniversary of the Malayalam daily ‘Deepika’ in Kerala's Kottayam, Radhakrishnan said that “constructive journalism” is essential to guide society and “strengthen public confidence.”(PTI)

Speaking as the chief guest at the celebrations marking the 140th anniversary of the Malayalam daily ‘Deepika’ in Kerala's Kottayam, Radhakrishnan said that “constructive journalism” is essential to guide society and “strengthen public confidence.” According to the Vice President, positive developments should receive greater media attention so that young people are exposed to the “right information and role models.”

"Positive activities should be reported well. Only then will youngsters receive the right information. Otherwise, they will lose interest and end up following the 'cockroach,'" he said.

Radhakrishnan said that as India “marches forward with confidence and aspiration under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi”, the role of responsible media institutions becomes even more significant.

He said he was not against freedom of expression but questioned the tendency to give disproportionate attention to issues that may not stand the test of time. Apparently referring to the buzz generated by the Cockroach Janata Party, particularly among youngsters, he questioned whether something truly deserved so much attention in a single day.

Founded by political communication strategist Abhijeet Dipke, it began as an online satire project aimed at the CJI’s remarks and for the “lazy and unemployed cockroaches”. But it soon evolved into a wider conversation on digital dissent and youth frustration, with the platform using memes and sharp political commentary to address issues such as unemployment, exam paper leaks, and education.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shivam Pratap Singh

Shivam Pratap Singh is a digital journalist who works as a Deputy Chief Content Producer with Hindustan Times. Having previously worked with various platforms covering national, international as well as sports events, he blends in various topics to easy to read news pieces for the benefit of the reader. Shivam holds a Master's degree in International Relations from Jamia Millia Islamia, bringing in a unique perspective for whatever is happening around the world. An avid reader, he can be seen immersed in books and book shops while not working. Shivam treats every topic almost equally but loves to right about foreign affairs and politics of India. He has over half-a-decade of experience in digital journalism though his career started in print.

media attention vice president cp radhakrishnan cockroach
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