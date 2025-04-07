Youths climb atop Masud Ghazi’s dargah in Prayagraj, raise slogans

Prayagraj: In a video that has gone viral on social media, a few youths claiming to be the activists of a body called Maharaja Suheldev Samman Suraksha Manch (MSSSM) were purportedly seen atop the tomb of Syed Salar Masud Ghazi, the nephew of foreign invader Mahmud Ghaznavi, holding saffron coloured flags in Baharia area of Prayagraj on Ram Navami on Sunday. Activists holding saffron flags atop the dargah.(Sourced)

They were also raising some slogans that were hardly audible in the video. Confirming the incident, ACP, Phulpur, Pankaj Lavania said: “Some youths had climbed atop the dargah gate and raised slogans. On receiving information, police from Baharia police station arrived reached there and brought the situation under control.” “Police personnel have been deployed outside the dargah,” he added.

As per reports, a group of nearly 20 to 25 youths claiming to be activists of MSSSM led by one Manendra Pratap Singh reached the dargah located in Sikandar area, around 40 km from the city, at around 4 pm on Sunday. Here, four-five of them climbed on the roof of the dargah with the help of the walls.

In his profile on social media, Manendra Pratap Singh claims to be as a student leader of Allahabad University and also the former state president of Karni Sena.

In a statement issued on the ‘letter pad’ of the ‘Maharaja Suheldev Samman Suraksha Manch’, its activists while claiming that the said dargah was illegal demanded that a weekly fair held there should be stopped. Safdar Javed, the caretaker of the dargah in Prayagraj, said the original dargah of Masud Ghazi, also known as Ghazi Miyan, is in Bahraich district.

“In Prayagraj, the dargah was made by his followers over a century ago in his memory. There are several dargahs of Ghazi Miyan in different parts of state like in Bhadohi, Muzaffarpur, etc,” he claimed.