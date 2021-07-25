YouTube influencer arrested for promoting ‘suicidal stunts’ on railway tracks

A YouTube influencer was arrested by the Bandra Government Railway Police (GRP) on Sunday for allegedly circulating a video promoting stunts on railway tracks.

The accused Iffy Khan, who has 44.8k followers on YouTube, posted a video he promoted as “suicidal stunts” on the railway tracks. It was shot on the railway tracks between Bandra and Khar railway stations on Friday afternoon and was spotted online on Saturday at 4pm.

After the video was tweeted by a social media user, the GRP officials were alerted. Quaiser Khalid, commissioner of GRP said a case was registered and Khan was arrested from his house in Bandra under sections 336 (committing an act to endanger life of others and self) and 188 (disobedience of order) of the Indian Penal Code. He was also booked under Section 505 (1) (publishes or circulates any statement with intent to incite) and under the Indian Railways Act, sections 145 (nuisance) and 147 (trespass).

“Khan is a popular influencer with thousands of followers. He should not set such examples,” said an officer from the GRP.

Khan said he made the video to increase his online followers and that he had done such a stunt for the first time. Following the case, he deleted the video and posted another one apologising to the police and his followers, explaining that the video was a two part act. He said the second part was supposed to make it clear that dying by suicide was not the answer to problems. Khan will be produced before a court on Sunday.