Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Mar 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

YouTube show row: Comedian Samay Raina records statement with Maharashtra Cyber

PTI |
Mar 24, 2025 09:13 PM IST

The agency had summoned Raina several times to record his statement in connection with the case.

Maharashtra Cyber on Monday recorded the statement of comedian Samay Raina in a case registered over objectionable remarks on his YouTube show, an official said.

Stand-up comedian Samay Raina comes out of the Maharashtra Police cyber cell headquarters after being questioned in Navi Mumbai on March 24, 2025. (PTI)
Stand-up comedian Samay Raina comes out of the Maharashtra Police cyber cell headquarters after being questioned in Navi Mumbai on March 24, 2025. (PTI)

Maharashtra Cyber, a cyber and information security division, is probing the case registered against podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia and others after he triggered a massive uproar with his crass remarks about parents and sex on Raina’s web show “India’s Got Latent”.

The agency had summoned Raina several times to record his statement in connection with the case, the official said.

He said Raina, who recently returned from abroad, appeared before the probe agency at its headquarters in Mhape and recorded his statement.

The comedian reached the office in the afternoon, recorded his statement for more than five hours, and left the premises at 6.45, the official said.

He said the agency had earlier recorded statements of Ranveer Allahbadia, Ashish Chanchlani, Apoorva Makhija and others.

Raina got into trouble after Allahbadia’s remarks on his now-deleted web show “India’s Got Latent” led to a massive furore in February, both online and offline, with multiple police complaints filed against the two and those involved with the show.

Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 24, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On