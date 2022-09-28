Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / YouTuber arrested for uploading Mamata Banerjee’s derogatory memes

YouTuber arrested for uploading Mamata Banerjee’s derogatory memes

india news
Published on Sep 28, 2022 01:50 PM IST

A police officer said that a 22-year-old man lodged a complaint on Monday saying Tuhin Mondal circulated the derogatory and abusive memes after editing Banerjee’s speeches

The memes were made after editing Banerjee’s speeches. (Getty Images)
ByHT Correspondent

A 30-year-old YouTuber was arrested from Nadia on Tuesday for allegedly uploading West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s derogatory memes, police said on Wednesday.

A police officer said that a 22-year-old man lodged a complaint on Monday saying Tuhin Mondal circulated the derogatory and abusive memes after editing Banerjee’s speeches.

“The memes were defamatory and could provoke riots. A case was filed under Sections 153 [provocation to riot], 500 [defamation], and 504 [intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace] of the Indian Penal Code against the creators of YouTube channels Tiktoker Pracheta, Total Fun Bangl, Reya Priya, Life in Durgapur and The Friends Campus among others,” said the officer.

In April 2012, Ambikesh Mahapatra, a professor at Jadavpur University in Kolkata, was arrested after he forwarded an email containing a cartoon of Banerjee. This year, Kolkata Police arrested another YouTuber Roddur Roy for abusing Banerjee on Facebook.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP