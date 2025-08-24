Search
Sun, Aug 24, 2025
YouTuber swept away while shooting at waterfall in Odisha, tragedy caught on camera

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Aug 24, 2025 06:01 pm IST

Sagar was attempting to record some shots using a drone camera near the waterfall when he was stranded on rocks overrun by water

A 22-year-old man who made videos on YouTube is missing after he was swept away while filming at the Duduma waterfall in Koraput district of Odisha on Saturday.

YouTuber Sagar Tudu can be seen stranded amid the current at the Duduma waterfall in Odisha. (Video grab/X/@AshishDevliyal1)
YouTuber Sagar Tudu can be seen stranded amid the current at the Duduma waterfall in Odisha. (Video grab/X/@AshishDevliyal1)

A resident of Berhampur, the YouTuber was identified as Sagar Tudu by some reports. His YT channel cover image used the name Sagar Kundu.

Sagar was reportedly attempting to record shots using a drone camera near the waterfall when the water level rose and he was stranded on rocks overrun by water.

Viral videos showed attempts were made by some people present there to rescue him using ropes, but the current was too strong and he lost his footing.

Sagar's friend Abhijit Behera was with him to record videos of various tourist places for his YouTube channel, NDTV reported.

Further details were not immediately available.

Videos showed Sagar was standing on a rock some feet away from safer shores when water was released from the Machakunda dam. The authorities had alerted people downstream of the dam after heavy rainfall in Lamtaput area of Koraput, a report said.

That's when Sagar got stranded. He could not manage to balance himself for long and was swept away.

Follow Us On