‘You’ve been hacked': Porn videos played amid Delhi high court’s virtual hearing, probe on

Virtual proceedings before the chief justice of the Delhi high court were disrupted three times on Wednesday after obscene and inappropriate content was repeatedly played during a hearing being conducted through video conferencing. Virtual proceedings of the Delhi high court was disrupted when a person played pornographic content. (Representative image/Pixabay and File photo)

Following the disruption, the administration of the Delhi high court approached the IFSO (Intelligence Fusion & Strategic Operations) unit of the Delhi Police, seeking a probe into the incident.

A preliminary inquiry has now been initiated to examine what led to the disruption and whether there was any breach in the court’s virtual hearing system.

Delhi Police officials said information regarding the matter has been received and that the case is still at a very initial stage. The issue is currently under examination, with more details expected as the inquiry progresses.

Obscene content repeatedly played The disruption took place during live court proceedings, interrupting the normal functioning of the hearing multiple times.

An unidentified participant allegedly played objectionable video content on the conferencing platform on more than one occasion, pointing to repeated intrusion during the same session.

At one point during the hearing, the account involved displayed the message, "you've been hacked," which immediately raised concern among those present in the virtual courtroom.

An automated audio message was also heard claiming that the system had been "hacked."

The source, authenticity and intent behind the message, however, have not been independently verified.

Cyber unit to examine logs, access records ANI sources said the complaint pertains to suspected unauthorised interference during the virtual proceedings.

As part of the inquiry, the cyber unit is expected to examine system logs, access records and any possible vulnerabilities in the video conferencing setup.

Further action, officials said, will depend on what emerges from the ongoing probe.