‘You've inspired our future generations': PM Modi hails India's Olympic stars in Independence Day address

Several members of the Indian Olympic contingent were present for PM Modi's speech at the Red Fort on 75th Independence Day.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 15, 2021 01:27 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed India’s Olympic contingent from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort as he addressed the nation on 75th Independence Day. The athletes, PM Modi said, have not only won the nation’s hearts, but they have also inspired future generations.

“Today, we have with us our Olympic athletes who made India proud. I request the citizens, those who are present at this ceremony and those watching from different corners of the country, to applaud our athletes by clapping for them. Let’s show our respect to Indian sports, to our young generation, and to our athletes who brought laurels to the country,” urged the Prime Minister, as he led the audience in applauding the athletes.

 

He added, “We can be proud of the fact that our athletes have not only the nation’s hearts, but they have also done something that will inspire generations to come.”

On August 3, PM Modi sent an invitation to the athletes to be a part of Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort. In the recently concluded Games in Tokyo, the Indian contingent won a record seven medals, which included one gold medal, two silver and four bronze medals. Neeraj Chopra, the javelin thrower, brought home India’s first Olympic gold in 13 years, after Abhinav Bindra shot his way to gold at Beijing in 2008; Chopra is also India’s second individual gold medallist in the Olympics, after Bindra.

On Saturday, they were hosted by President Ram Nath Kovind over high tea. Entire country is proud of the athletes, Kovind said.

 

