YSR Congress lawmaker from Kadapa G Venkata Subbaiah dies after brief illness

An orthopaedic surgeon by qualification, Subbaiah had been suffering from heart-related ailments for quite some time.
By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
PUBLISHED ON MAR 28, 2021 10:39 AM IST
G Venkata Subbaiah was an MLA from Badwel. (HT PHOTO)

YSR Congress party lawmaker from Andhra Pradesh’s Kadapa district, Gunthoti Venkata Subbaiah died after a brief illness in the early hours of Sunday, his family members said.

He was 61 and is survived by his wife and two sons.

An orthopaedic surgeon by qualification, Subbaiah had been suffering from heart-related ailments for quite some time. He underwent treatment at a hospital in Hyderabad and was discharged last month.

He returned to Kadapa and took active part in the recent municipal elections in his home constituency Badwel. However, his condition worsened a couple of days ago and was admitted to a private hospital in Kadapa, where he breathed his last on Sunday morning, while undergoing treatment.

Subbaiah completed his masters in surgery in Orthopaedics at Sri Venkateswara Medical College, Tirupati, in 1996 and had been practising as an orthopaedic surgeon in Kadapa.

In 2016, he entered politics by joining the YSRCP. He worked as party coordinator of Badwel from 2016 to 2019. In the 2019 assembly elections, he was elected as a member of the assembly from Badwel.

YSRCP president and chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed grief at Subbaiah’s death. He conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members.

