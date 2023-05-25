Jagan says his party will attend new Parliament building inauguration

Hyderabad

YSRCP president and chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy tweeted that boycotting such an auspicious event is not in the true spirit of democracy. (HT Archives)

The ruling YSR Congress party in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday found fault with various opposition parties for deciding to boycott the historic event of inauguration of new Parliament complex in New Delhi on Sunday.

YSRCP president and chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy tweeted that “boycotting such an auspicious event is not in the true spirit of democracy. Setting aside all political differences, I request that all political parties attend this glorious event.”

The chief minister congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on dedicating the new Parliament complex to the nation. “I congratulate @narendramodiji for dedicating the grand, majestic and spacious Parliament building to the nation,” he tweeted.

Stating that Parliament, being the temple of democracy, reflects our nation’s soul and belongs to the people of our country and all the political parties In the true spirit of democracy, Jagan said his party would attend the historic event.

According to a YSRCP leader familiar with the development, Jagan would be attending the NITI Aayog governing council meeting to be held in New Delhi on May 27. “There is every possibility that the chief minister would stay back in the national capital to attend the inauguration of the new Parliament complex the following day,” he said.

Otherwise, too, YSRCP general secretary and parliamentary party leader V Vijay Sai Reddy and his parliament colleagues would be attending the event, the YSRCP leader quoted above said.

