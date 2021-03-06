IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / YSRC bags all 6 MLC seats unopposed; silent on abolition of legislative council
On Thursday, the last day for filing of nominations for the six MLC seats under MLAs’ quota, only YSRC candidates filed their papers and the opposition Telugu Desam Party stayed away from the contest as it does not have enough numbers in the assembly to field its candidates. (TWITTER).
On Thursday, the last day for filing of nominations for the six MLC seats under MLAs’ quota, only YSRC candidates filed their papers and the opposition Telugu Desam Party stayed away from the contest as it does not have enough numbers in the assembly to field its candidates. (TWITTER).
india news

YSRC bags all 6 MLC seats unopposed; silent on abolition of legislative council

  • Interestingly, the election of the six YSRC members comes at a time when a resolution adopted by the Jagan Mohan Reddy government in the state assembly in January 2020, seeking abolition of the legislative council, is still pending with the Union home ministry.
READ FULL STORY
By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 01:18 AM IST

The ruling YSR Congress party in Andhra Pradesh has won all the six seats in the state legislative council without any election, taking its strength in the 58-member council to 20.

On Thursday, the last day for filing of nominations for the six MLC seats under MLAs’ quota, only YSRC candidates filed their papers and the opposition Telugu Desam Party stayed away from the contest as it does not have enough numbers in the assembly to field its candidates.

As a result, all the six YSRC candidates – Balli Kalyan Chakravarthy, Challa Bhagiratha Reddy, Mohammad Iqbal, Duvvada Srinivas, C Ramachandraiah and Kareemunnisa – are elected to the stat3e legislative council unanimously.

“An official declaration of the elected candidates will be done on March 8, after the last date for withdrawal of nominations,” an official in the state legislature secretariat said.

Of the six YSRC members, Kalyan Chakravarthi is the son of former Tirupati MP late Balli Durgaprasada Rao and Bhagiratha Reddy is the son of former MLC Challa Ramakrishna Reddy. Both Durgaprasada Rao and Ramakrishna Reddy died of Covid-19 in the last six months.

Interestingly, the election of the six YSRC members comes at a time when a resolution adopted by the Jagan Mohan Reddy government in the state assembly in January 2020, seeking abolition of the legislative council, is still pending with the Union home ministry.

During the adoption of the resolution on January 27 last year, the chief minister strongly pitched for the abolition of the legislative council stating that it had become a burden on the state exchequer and a stumbling block in the government’s efforts to pass crucial bills.

Jagan took the decision to abolish the legislative council with the TDP, which had 30 members in the 58-member council as against 10 members of YSRC, stalled the passage of several bills, including the most crucial bill for the formation of three capitals for decentralisation of administration and also the one on introduction of English medium in the government schools.

He also argued that the state government was incurring 60 crore annual expenditure on the council and a poor state like AP could not afford it.

Subsequently, the number of YSRC members in the legislative council gradually started going up, as the vacancies arose. Former TDP MLCs Dokka Manikya Varaprasad and Pothula Sunitha, who resigned from their posts, got re-elected to the council on YSRC tickets. Two other YSRC leaders – Pandula Ravindra Babu and Zakia Khanum-- were nominated to the council under the governor’s quota, taking the YSRC tally to 14.

By June, the YSRC is expected to get absolute majority in the legislative council when some more sitting members complete their term. There would be 10 vacancies under local bodies’ quota and the YSRC is expecting to win all of them, besides three more seats under the Governor’s quota.

“By June 9, the YSRC is going to get absolute majority in the state legislative council. We are sure to win all the seats in the elections to be held for the vacant seats,” government whip G Srikanth Reddy said.

Asked whether the state government has dropped its resolution sent to the Centre seeking abolition of the legislative council, Reddy said no such decision had been taken. “It is for the Centre to take a decision. Till such time, filling up of the vacancies arising in the council is a Constitutional obligation,” he said.

A senior YSRC leader, quoting anonymity, said the Jagan government will not pursue the matter with the Centre on abolition of the council. “When we get enough strength in the council, why should we insist on the abolition? At the same time, we shall not withdraw our proposal,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
As reported by HT on Thursday, the Centre has decided to launch a grand celebration to mark 75 years of Independence with events, exhibitions, rallies and tourism outreach programmes.(PTI Copy)
As reported by HT on Thursday, the Centre has decided to launch a grand celebration to mark 75 years of Independence with events, exhibitions, rallies and tourism outreach programmes.(PTI Copy)
india news

PM to head committee, Sonia and Tendulkar among 259 members

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 02:39 AM IST
  • Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, former President Pratibha Patil, economist Amartya Sen, cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, spiritual leader Baba Ramdev, chief ministers of states and senior political leaders are among those included in the panel.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Jamaat-e-Islami came into existence in 1941, spearheaded by Moulana Abul Alla Madoodi and with its headquarters at Lahore.(ANI)
The Jamaat-e-Islami came into existence in 1941, spearheaded by Moulana Abul Alla Madoodi and with its headquarters at Lahore.(ANI)
india news

NIA probes Jamaat-e-Islami’s J&K chapter

By Neeraj Chauhan, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 01:21 AM IST
  • According to Indian agencies, the JeI has maintained that J&K is a disputed territory.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On Thursday, the last day for filing of nominations for the six MLC seats under MLAs’ quota, only YSRC candidates filed their papers and the opposition Telugu Desam Party stayed away from the contest as it does not have enough numbers in the assembly to field its candidates. (TWITTER).
On Thursday, the last day for filing of nominations for the six MLC seats under MLAs’ quota, only YSRC candidates filed their papers and the opposition Telugu Desam Party stayed away from the contest as it does not have enough numbers in the assembly to field its candidates. (TWITTER).
india news

YSRC bags all 6 MLC seats unopposed; silent on abolition of legislative council

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 01:18 AM IST
  • Interestingly, the election of the six YSRC members comes at a time when a resolution adopted by the Jagan Mohan Reddy government in the state assembly in January 2020, seeking abolition of the legislative council, is still pending with the Union home ministry.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jagan Reddy also announced that a price stabilisation fund with <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3,000 crore would be established in order to ensure remunerative price for farmers.(PTI)
Jagan Reddy also announced that a price stabilisation fund with 3,000 crore would be established in order to ensure remunerative price for farmers.(PTI)
india news

Andhra CM Jagan Reddy urges SC to restart Amravati land scam probe

By Abraham Thomas
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 01:05 AM IST
  • When the matter came up before a bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan and R Subhash Reddy on Friday, the bench adjourned it to April 7 as it had no time for a full fledged hearing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
After Indore, the highest number of active cases have been reported from Bhopal, Jabalpur, Betul, Ujjain and Chhindwara on Thursday. (HT PHOTO)
After Indore, the highest number of active cases have been reported from Bhopal, Jabalpur, Betul, Ujjain and Chhindwara on Thursday. (HT PHOTO)
india news

6 new cases of UK’s Covid-19 strain found in Indore, warning issued

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 12:51 AM IST
  • Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also held a review meeting on Friday to discuss with the divisional commissioners the steps being taken to contain the spread of the infection.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Official logo: Container Corporation of India (Concor).
Official logo: Container Corporation of India (Concor).
india news

Container Corporation of India to push production, end dependency on China

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 12:30 AM IST
  • There is a cost difference of about 25-30 per cent in containers made in India and abroad.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People’s Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers and tanks during military disengagement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) at the India-China border in Ladakh. (AFP PHOTO).
People’s Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers and tanks during military disengagement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) at the India-China border in Ladakh. (AFP PHOTO).
india news

India pushes China for disengagement at remaining friction points on LAC

By Rezaul H Laskar, Sutirtho Patranobis
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 12:18 AM IST
  • After an agreement last month on pulling back frontline troops along with armoured vehicles and artillery from strategic heights around Pangong Lake, the two sides have been unable to make progress on disengagement at other friction points such as Depsang, Hot Springs and Gogra.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Handcuffs - Handcuff
Handcuffs - Handcuff
india news

Assam farmer sentenced to time in jail for death of elephant by electrocution

By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 11:48 PM IST
  • According to state government figures, between 2011 and 2019, at least 90 elephants have fallen prey to electrocution.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

BJP releases first list of 70 candidates for Assam polls

By Utpal Parashar
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 11:46 PM IST
GUWAHATI The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), heading the coalition government in Assam, released a list of 70 candidates on Friday for the first two phases of the assembly polls in the state
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Kerala CM and Speaker knew about gold smuggling, HC told

By Ramesh Babu
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 11:45 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, three ministers of his LDF (Left Democratic Front) cabinet and the Speaker of the assembly were aware of the gold and dollar smuggling activities routed through the United Arab Emirates (UAE) consulate in Thiruvananthapuram, the customs department told the Kerala High Court on Friday, citing the main accused in the case, Swapna Suresh
READ FULL STORY
Close
The decision to hold the Quad summit soon after the Joe Biden administration takes charge indicates that the security dialogue has been institutionalised.(Agencies)
The decision to hold the Quad summit soon after the Joe Biden administration takes charge indicates that the security dialogue has been institutionalised.(Agencies)
india news

'Quad summit to become feature of Indo-Pacific engagement': Morrison

By Rezaul H Laskar, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 12:01 AM IST
  • Australian PM Scott Morrison said the Quad Summit was one of the first things he and US president Joe Biden had discussed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Greta Thunberg did not say in which city or school she would be continuing her studies.(Bloomberg)
Greta Thunberg did not say in which city or school she would be continuing her studies.(Bloomberg)
india news

Greta's comments on farm stir not bilateral issue between India, Sweden: MEA

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 10:39 PM IST
At a special briefing after the summit, Vikas Swarup, Secretary (West) in the ministry, was asked whether the issue of Thunberg's comments on the farmers' protest was taken up by India with Sweden during the meeting.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Illuminated view of India Gate on the eve of Independence Day at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi, India, on Friday, August 14, 2020. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
Illuminated view of India Gate on the eve of Independence Day at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi, India, on Friday, August 14, 2020. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
india news

Government constitutes panel to commemorate 75 years of India's independence

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 10:33 PM IST
The members of the panel include former president Pratibha Patil, Chief Justice of India SA Bobde, NSA Ajit Doval, 28 chief ministers, artistes like Lata Mangeshkar, Nobel laureate Amartya Sen, senior BJP leader LK Advani, almost all Union ministers and several governors.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Senior citizens wait to register at a counter for a Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine at the Rajawadi hospital in Mumbai on March 3, 2021. (AFP)
Senior citizens wait to register at a counter for a Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine at the Rajawadi hospital in Mumbai on March 3, 2021. (AFP)
india news

5 states see fresh spike in daily cases; Delhi, Gujarat, MP latest additions

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 10:33 PM IST
The overall Covid-19 curve in India has not seen a major rise in recent months and the vaccination drive, which began on January 16, is in full swing with the highest-single day doses administered to people on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The SKM's legal panel also denounced the alleged repressive measures and violation of human rights by the Centre and the Delhi Police to foil the "peaceful" agitation of farmers. In picture - Prem Singh Bhangu.(ANI)
The SKM's legal panel also denounced the alleged repressive measures and violation of human rights by the Centre and the Delhi Police to foil the "peaceful" agitation of farmers. In picture - Prem Singh Bhangu.(ANI)
india news

SKM seeks judicial probe into Republic day tractor rally clashes in Delhi

PTI, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 10:04 PM IST
"We demand a high-level judicial probe into the incident that happened on January 26 where a peaceful 'kisan parade' was intentionally disrupted and the route was blocked," SKM's Prem Singh Bhangu said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP