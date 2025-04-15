The YSR Congress party filed a petition in the Supreme Court on Monday challenging the Waqf Amendment Act, which was passed by both the Houses of Parliament last week, stating that there were serious Constitutional violations in the Act, which failed to address the concerns of the Muslim community, the party said in a statement. YSRCP moves SC challenging constitutional validity of Waqf amendments

The petition was filed by senior advocate Mahfooz Ahsan Nazki on behalf of the YSRCP and the case is expected to be taken up on Tuesday, a party spokesman, familiar with the development said requesting anonymity.

According to the statement, the new Waqf Act violates Articles 13, 14, 25, and 26 of the Constitution — provisions that guarantee fundamental rights, equality before law, freedom of religion, and the autonomy of religious denominations to manage their own affairs.

“The inclusion of non-Muslim members under Sections 9 and 14 is seen as interference in the internal functioning of Waqf institutions. This provision undermines the religious character and administrative independence of the Boards,” it said.

On April 2, YSRCP parliamentarian PV Mithun Reddy spoke in the Lok Sabha during the debate on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill and firmly opposed it, saying that despite it being referred to the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC), it had serious Constitutional violations.

The MP said that several prominent Muslim organisations, including the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind and Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, raised strong objections to the bill.

“Even our party submitted detailed objections before the JPC. Unfortunately, most of these objections were not adequately addressed,” the YSRCP MP said.

In Rajya Sabha, too, YSRCP parliamentary party leader YV Subba Reddy spoke against the Waqf bill. However, there were reports that the YSRCP had not issued any whip to its members in the Upper House and left it to their conscience to vote on the controversial bill.

However, the party later described it as a false propaganda by some vested interests. Subba Reddy issued a statement saying that a clear and official whip was issued by their YSRCP Parliamentary Party directing all Rajya Sabha members to be present in the House and vote against the Waqf bill.

“Any attempts to mislead the public or distort facts are politically motivated and stand condemned,” it said.