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YSRCP MP flags high Hyderabad-Tirupati airfares, seeks Centre's intervention

YSRCP MP flags high Hyderabad-Tirupati airfares, seeks Centre's intervention

Published on: Apr 14, 2026 01:59 pm IST
PTI |
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Amaravati, YSRCP MP M Gurumoorthy has urged the Centre to address the "disproportionately high" airfares on the Hyderabad-Tirupati route, despite strong and consistent passenger demand.

YSRCP MP flags high Hyderabad-Tirupati airfares, seeks Centre's intervention

Gurumoorthy is MP from Tirupati.

In a letter to Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, Gurumoorthy highlighted that Tirupati, home to the revered Tirumala Venkateswara Temple, witnesses heavy year-round passenger traffic comprising pilgrims, senior citizens and middle-income families.

"Airfares on the Hyderabad-Tirupati route continue to remain disproportionately high despite strong and steady passenger demand, warranting urgent intervention by the Centre," said Gurumoorthy in the letter.

He noted that fares from Hyderabad to cities such as Goa, New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai ranged between 2,500 and 7,000, whereas the Hyderabad-Tirupati sector recorded average non-stop fares between 6,600 and 9,500, sometime touching 14,500.

Citing operational data, the MP said the route handled over 11.8 lakh passengers and nearly 13,400 flights between April 2025 and March 2026, while March alone recorded 88,405 passengers with 864 flights, averaging up to 17 daily arrivals.

 
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and TS Telangana Inter Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
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