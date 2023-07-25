Kadapa MP urges CBI chief to review probe of Vivekananda Reddy murder case

The Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party(YSRCP) MP from Kadapa parliamentary constituency, Y S Avinash Reddy, on Sunday wrote a letter to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) director Praveen Sood seeking a review into the investigation conducted by the agency into the murder of his uncle and former minister Y S Vivekananda Reddy in March 2019, people familiar with the matter said.

Avinash Reddy said that Ram Singh had depended totally on the inconsistent statements of the one of the accused in the case (ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Avinash, who is an accused no. 8 (A-8) in the murder of Vivekananda Reddy, alleged that the investigation conducted by former CBI superintendent of police Ram Singh was completely biased and was aimed at fixing him and his father Y S Bhaskar Reddy in the murder case.

In his letter to the CBI director, the Kadapa MP said Singh had depended totally on the inconsistent statements of the one of the accused in the case — Sheik Dastagiri, who had earlier worked as a driver for Vivekananda Reddy.

He said the previous investigating officer had completely ignored the angle of Vivekananda Reddy’s second marriage in Bengaluru and land settlement matters, while probing the case. “Singh threatened witnesses to implicate me and my father Bhaskar Reddy and another person Shiva Shankar Reddy,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Avinash Reddy requested the CBI director to correct the mistakes made by Ram Singh in the investigation and urged him to arrest the real criminals behind Vivekananda Reddy’s murder and bring them to justice.

Bhaskar Reddy, who was arrested on April 16 in Kadapa, has been lodged in Chanchalguda prison. The CBI also arrested Avinash Reddy on June 30 and released him on bail on the same day, as he had secured anticipatory bail from the Telangana high court.

Challenging the anticipatory bail to the MP, Vivekananda Reddy’s daughter N Sunitha Reddy moved the Supreme Court on July 8. A division bench of the apex court, on July 18, asked the CBI to file its counter and posted the case to September 11. The bench also asked the CBI to place on record a copy of the charge sheet filed before the Special CBI court in Hyderabad and the case diary.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Srinivasa Rao Apparasu Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience....view detail