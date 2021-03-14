YSRCP sweeps Andhra local body elections

Hyderabad

The ruling YSR Congress Party in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday won 10 out of the 11 municipal corporations after the March 10 elections. The party was also leading in Vijayawada where the votes were still being counted.

The YSRCP also won 73 out of 75 municipalities and nagar panchayats. In four of the municipalities – Pulivendula, Punganur, Macherla and Piduguralla – the party’s candidates were elected unopposed.

The opposition Telugu Desam Party drew a blank in the municipal corporations and won just two municipalities – Tadipatri in Anantapur district and Mydukur in Kadapa district -- with small margin.

The YSRCP, however, said that the party will capture the Tadipatri and Mydukur municipalities with the votes of co-option members. State municipal administration minister Botsa Satyanarayana said, “We shall not allow the TDP to rule any municipality in the state.”

“It is a historic win for the YSRC and an endorsement of the welfare schemes taken up by the Jagan Mohan Reddy government,” senior YSRCP leader Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said.

The Congress failed to win even a single ward. The BJP-Jana Sena combine also failed to register victory in any ward or division.

The TDP, which was aiming to regain the ground it lost in the 2019 general elections, suffered a huge setback as the party.

Ahead of the elections, party president and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu campaigned extensively, banking on the ongoing agitation against the privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and the strong sentiment in favour of Amaravati being retained as the state’s capital.

However, the TDP lost heavily in these districts. In Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation, the TDP could win only in 30 out of 98 divisions, while the YSRC won 58 divisions.

In Vijayawada, which Naidu developed as part of Amaravati, the YSRC won 23 seats in 64-member corporation, while the TDP won just eight seats.

Even in Guntur, the hotbed of agitation for Amaravati capital city, the YSRC won 44 out of the 57 divisions. The TDP won just nine divisions.

“The victory in Viskahapatnam, Guntur and Vijayawada municipal corporations is a clear indication that the people have endorsed the chief minister’s decision to form the three capitals for the state with executive capital at Visakhapatnam,” YSRC general secretary and MP V Vijay Sai Reddy said.

Following the announcement of the votes, TDP spokesman Varla Ramaiah accused the YSRCP of misusing election machinery to win the elections. “It has completely bulldozed the elections, misused the official machinery, used the ward volunteers as party workers, spent thousands of crores and cared a damn for the state election commission,” he alleged.

The counting was suspended in the Eluru municipal corporation following a high court direction due to an election petition.