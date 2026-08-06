Zepto, SpiceJet and more: Full list of 9 platforms penalised for deploying 'dark patterns' to manipulate consumers

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has taken action against nine digital platforms on Thursday for using "dark patterns" — interface designs that can influence or manipulate consumer decisions during online transactions. The government informed the Rajya Sabha that penalties have been imposed on companies across sectors, including aviation, e-commerce, quick commerce, edtech and cybersecurity.

A fine of ₹1 lakh has been imposed on SpiceJet as part of the CCPA's action against platforms found using dark patterns. (MINT_PRINT)

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Under the Prevention and Regulation of Dark Patterns, 2023, authorities have identified and regulated 13 categories of deceptive online practices, including false urgency, basket sneaking, subscription traps, drip pricing, confirm shaming and trick questions.

Also read | Zepto, IndiGo, and Physics Wallah among 9 platforms penalised for deceiving consumers

The government also told the House that the CCPA had issued an advisory in June 2025 directing e-commerce platforms to conduct self-audits to identify dark patterns on their platforms. Since then, around ₹20 lakh has been collected as penalties from companies found violating the guidelines.

Full list of platforms penalised

Zepto Marketplace – ₹ 7 lakh

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{{^usCountry}} Penalised after the platform displayed lower prices initially but later added handling charges and membership fees, HT reported earlier. The regulator classified the handling fee as drip pricing and the automatic addition of membership as basket sneaking. The government said Zepto has discontinued the dark pattern. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Penalised after the platform displayed lower prices initially but later added handling charges and membership fees, HT reported earlier. The regulator classified the handling fee as drip pricing and the automatic addition of membership as basket sneaking. The government said Zepto has discontinued the dark pattern. {{/usCountry}}

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Physics Wallah – ₹ 5 lakh

The CCPA took suo motu cognisance after finding that a ₹10 donation to the "PW Foundation" was automatically pre-selected. It also found emotionally persuasive messaging encouraging users to retain the donation. The regulator further objected to free courses requiring mandatory disclosure of personal information before access. "The company deposited the penalty and discontinued the dark pattern," the government told the Rajya Sabha.

Anuj Jindal – ₹ 3 lakh

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Penalised over the use of dark patterns, including misleading countdown timers and manipulative subscription renewal prompts.

FirstCry – ₹ 2 lakh

Fined for deploying dark patterns that fell within the regulator's action against deceptive online practices.

PharmaEasy – ₹ 1 lakh

Penalised for using dark patterns identified by the CCPA.

McAfee – ₹ 1 lakh

Directed to discontinue deceptive interface practices after regulatory action.

SpiceJet – ₹ 1 lakh

Penalised as part of the CCPA's action against platforms using dark patterns.

BookMyShow

While no monetary penalty was mentioned, the ticketing platform was directed to remove a pre-ticked ₹1 contribution to its charitable initiative, BookASmile, after the CCPA flagged it as basket sneaking.

IndiGo

The airline modified its mobile app after the CCPA objected to a confirm shaming prompt. It replaced the opt-out message, "No I will take risk", with the more neutral, "No, I will not add to the trip" following the regulator's intervention.

What are dark patterns?

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The Prevention and Regulation of Dark Patterns, 2023 recognises 13 forms of deceptive online design that can influence consumer behaviour. These include practices such as false urgency, basket sneaking, subscription traps, drip pricing, confirm shaming and trick questions, which are intended to steer users into choices they may not have otherwise made.