Zero compromise on Cauvery, Mekedatu dam halt: Tamil Nadu CM Vijay affirms stance

Tamil Nadu chief minister C Joseph Vijay on Friday said there would be no compromise on the Cauvery issue or on fighting against the construction of the Mekedatu dam in Karnataka, adding that the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) had no intention of playing politics over the dam issue.

Vijay noted that whether on sharing Cauvery river water with Karnataka or stopping the construction of the dam at Mekedatu, his government would not yield even a fraction of Tamil Nadu’s rights. (File Photo/PTI)

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“On the Cauvery issue, some members have asked for details. Cauvery is our lifeline; it is an emotional issue for us,” Vijay said in his first comments on the issue during the state assembly session on Friday.

Also Read | ‘Ready to face insults’: Tamil Nadu CM Vijay amid face-off with Udhayanidhi over Cauvery dispute

Tamil Nadu assembly's unanimous resolution

Recalling that the Tamil Nadu assembly passed an unanimous resolution in June and sent it to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vijay said: “On learning that the Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti did not mention full details regarding the dam, we immediately wrote another letter to the Prime Minister the very next day quoting the rules and clauses of the Cauvery Tribunal’s final verdict and the Supreme Court’s final verdict, stating that no legal or administrative approval should be granted for the construction of the dam at Mekedatu.”

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{{^usCountry}} He underscored that whether on sharing Cauvery river water with Karnataka or stopping the construction of the dam at Mekedatu, his government would not yield even a fraction of Tamil Nadu’s rights. “That is our clear stand,” Vijay said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He underscored that whether on sharing Cauvery river water with Karnataka or stopping the construction of the dam at Mekedatu, his government would not yield even a fraction of Tamil Nadu’s rights. “That is our clear stand,” Vijay said. {{/usCountry}}

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Vijay vs Udhyanidhi Stalin on Cauvery issue

Responding to the leader of the opposition from DMK, Udhyanidhi Stalin, who raised the Cauvery issue and targeted the ruling party in a special calling attention motion, Vijay traced how Tamil Nadu had handled the issue since 1969 -- from considering dialogue to sticking to legal recourse.

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Vijay said that his government is firm on dealing with the Cauvery issue legally and that there is no change about it.

Opposition leader Stalin pointed out that political parties in Karnataka stand united despite political differences on the issue and that is why he has been demanding the ruling TVK government convene an all-party meeting.

Also Read | TN minister rejects demand for all-party meeting to discuss Cauvery water issue

Stalin, speaking on the Cauvery-Mekedatu issue, asked, “What is your fear and hesitation in holding the all-party meeting? He said Karnataka had shown unity, held an all-party meeting on the issue and considered stakeholders’ representations.

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On the CM’s comments that the Kuruvai cultivation relief package had been granted, Stalin said: “The special package you provided to farmers is ₹134 crore which is a standard special package provided. Now, the farmers are asking for drought relief funds, one must understand the difference between these two.”

Ask HT Frequently Asked Questions What stance has Tamil Nadu's chief minister taken on the Cauvery issue? Tamil Nadu chief minister C Joseph Vijay stated that there would be no compromise on the Cauvery issue or on fighting against the construction of the Mekedatu dam. What emotional significance does the Cauvery river hold for Tamil Nadu? Cauvery is described as the lifeline of Tamil Nadu and an emotional issue. What action did Tamil Nadu take regarding the Mekedatu dam construction? Tamil Nadu assembly passed an unanimous resolution and wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi against granting any approval for the construction of the dam. What was Udhyanidhi Stalin's demand regarding the Cauvery issue? Opposition leader Stalin demanded that the ruling TVK government convene an all-party meeting to address the Cauvery issue.