Zohran Mamdani, filmmaker Mira Nair’s son, nominated for Mayor of New York City

Indian-origin politician Zohran Mamdani has clinched the Democratic Party’s nomination to become the next Mayor of New York City. The 33-year-old state representative, son of noted filmmaker Mira Nair, mounted an aggressive grassroots campaign to defeat former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. Should he win the mayoral election against Republican Curtis Sliwa in November, Mamdani will become the city’s first-ever Muslim mayor. Zohran Mamdani announced a campaign platform focused on appealing to the everyday concerns of New Yorkers (PTI)

Going into the primary election, Cuomo was heavily favoured to win. Cuomo enjoyed the support of the Democratic Party’s political heavyweights and its existing base of donors. However, he was also weighed down by a number of scandals, especially after he stepped down as governor in 2021 following multiple sexual harassment allegations. Mamdani began the race trailing Cuomo in the polls.

The two candidates represented many of the tensions within the Democratic Party. The 67-year-old Cuomo — the son of former Governor Mario Cuomo — has been a political force since the 1990s, while the 33-year-old Mamdani entered the political fray in 2020 when he was elected to the New York State Assembly. Cuomo ran as a candidate of the Democratic establishment, while Mamdani — who describes himself as a democratic socialist — represented the younger, progressive wing of the party.

Faced with stiff odds, Mamdani announced a campaign platform focused on appealing to the everyday concerns of New Yorkers. He backed rent freezes, free bus services, and the establishment of government-run grocery stores to help people cope with rising prices of essentials. Essential to Mamdani’s success was a slick social media campaign that featured him walking the streets of New York, engaging voters, and even echoing Bollywood movies to win support. His campaign struck a chord with many voters struggling with rising costs and looking for a new political vision for the Democratic Party. That allowed Mamdani’s campaign to swiftly close the gap with Cuomo and even pull ahead in some polls.

However, Mamdani also faced tough questions about his past progressive political positions, including his support for “defunding the police,” which was seen as a serious liability. His criticism of Israel’s government for its policy in Gaza also attracted scrutiny in a city where Jewish voters are an active political force. In general, Mamdani’s opponents characterised him as too young, too inexperienced, and too radical to govern America’s most populous city.

Despite this, Mamdani pulled off a political upset on Wednesday by beating Cuomo. His victory is significant for two reasons. First, Mamdani placed his identity as a Muslim immigrant at the centre of his political identity — a positioning that holds particular weight as battles over religion, identity, and immigration have intensified during President Donald Trump’s tenure in the White House. Second, Mamdani’s victory poses serious questions for the Democratic Party’s leadership. The established, moderate Cuomo was seen by many as the choice of the party’s establishment. But his defeat at the hands of a younger, avowedly more radical politician could herald a resurgence of the party’s progressive wing. This could set up a clash between the party’s factions as it grapples with how best to tackle the political challenge posed by Trump ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

Mamdani’s victory also speaks to the broader political rise of Indian-origin politicians in America. In 2004, Louisiana’s Bobby Jindal became the first Indian-American elected to the US House of Representatives in half a century. In the two decades since, Indian-origin politicians like Nikki Haley, Kamala Harris, and Ro Khanna have risen to prominent national roles. Should he win the mayoral election in November, Mamdani would become one of the highest-profile Indian-origin politicians in America.

Indian-Americans — and the South Asian diaspora more broadly — were a key target demographic for Mamdani’s campaign. According to the Pew Research Center, roughly 710,000 Indians live in the New York metropolitan area. Mamdani reached out to voters in regional languages — from critiquing income and wealth inequality in Hindi to explaining the election’s ranked-choice voting system in Bengali. Mamdani also hosted “Chai with Zohran” sessions throughout his campaign in an effort to connect with voters. His comments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi have generated controversy.

Mamdani’s political battle is not over yet. While Cuomo has conceded the Democratic primary to Mamdani, the former governor may choose to run as an independent in November. And although New York City leans heavily in favour of the Democratic Party, Mamdani will also face an independent challenge from incumbent Mayor Eric Adams and Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa.