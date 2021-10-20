Zomato defends, reinstates staff a day after plaint by TN customer

A day after the restaurant aggregator and food delivery company Zomato fired its customer service employee after a complaint by a customer who alleged that he was denied refund for not knowing Hindi , the company reinstated the employee to service saying it was “an ignorant mistake”.

The company founder Deepinder Goyal announced reinstating the sacked agent in a series of tweets on Tuesday.

A tweet from a user who goes by the handle “@Vikash67456607” triggered a major Twitter backlash, with the hashtag “Reject_Zomato” trending on top at the microblogging site on Monday. Vikash had tweeted he ordered food on Zomato and complained that an item was missing. “Customer care says amount can’t be refunded as I didn’t know Hindi. Also takes lesson that being an Indian I should know Hindi. Tagged me a liar as he didn’t know Tamil. @zomato not the way you talk to a customer,” he tweeted and tagged the company while sharing screenshots of his purported chat with the customer care agent.

In its statement, Zomato said the company was “sorry” for the behaviour of its employee and terminated the agent.

On Tuesday, Goyal took to Twitter to defend the agent, saying most people at the call centre were young people “at the start of their learning curves.”

He said “an ignorant mistake by someone in a support centre of a food delivery company became a national issue. The level of tolerance and chill in our country needs to be way higher than it is nowadays. Who’s to be blamed here?”

