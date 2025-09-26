Guwahati, Assam Police’s CID on Friday issued notices to people who were present or aware of the events leading to singer Zubeen Garg’s death in Singapore, asking them to appear within 10 days, a senior official said. Zubeen Garg death: Assam CID asks witnesses to appear before it within 10 days

He added that the Special Investigating Team , formed by the CID to probe Garg’s death, continued its searches at the residence of North East India Festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta here for the second day.

"Investigation into Garg's death is continuing. Today, we served notices to all persons familiar with the incidents leading to his death. They have to come and give their statements within 10 days," the officer, who did not wish to be named, said.

Besides Mahanta’s residence, the houses of Garg’s manager Siddhartha Sharma and musician Shekhar Jyoti Goswami were searched on Thursday, the officer said.

Sharma and Goswami were present with the singer when he had died by drowning in the sea on September 19.

Besides those accompanying Garg from Guwahati, members of Assamese community residing in Singapore were also present during the drowning incident while the group was on a yacht trip.

The non-resident Assamese people have also been brought under the purview of the investigation.

The officer further said statements of several artistes and others related to the cultural field were recorded on Friday.

“They had come to the CID office regarding the probe into Garg’s death. These statements have been recorded,” he said.

The 10-member SIT is being led by Special DGP M P Gupta.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said the state government will recommend a CBI inquiry if the SIT investigation is found to be 'unsatisfactory'.

Meanwhile, the state police refuted claims that internet services in the state will be disconnected.

"A fake message claiming that internet services across Assam will be disconnected is being circulated by mischief mongers," it said in posts across various social media platforms.

"Please do not believe or spread such misinformation. Action will be taken against those sharing unverified claims, which hurt the citizens. Stay Alert against Fake News!” Assam Police added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.