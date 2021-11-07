ZyCoV-D nears inclusion in vaccination drive as Centre orders 10 million doses

Ahmedabad-based Zydus Cadila's ZyCoV-D, the country's second indigenous jab against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), is likely to be included in the nationwide vaccination drive this month, with the Union government placing an order with the drug manufacturer for 10 million doses of the vaccine. Also, the needle-less jab, which received authorisation from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on August 20, will initially be administered only to adults, despite being the first vaccine to have been cleared for an age group below 18, being approved for inoculation of those aged 12 and above.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The Centre has already placed a purchase order with Zydus Cadila for the supply of 1 crore doses of ZyCoV-D, with each dose costing ₹358 excluding taxes, at the earliest,” news agency PTI reported, quoting officials aware of the developments.

Also Read | Zydus Cadila agrees to reduce price of each dose of its Covid-19 vaccine to ₹265

Explaining why only adults will be vaccinated initially, it said that this was because of the company's limited production capacity, adding that the firm has conveyed to the central government that it was in a position to deliver 10 million doses of ZyCoV-D, each month.

On September 30, Dr VK Paul, Niti Ayog's member (health) said that the world's first DNA-based vaccine would be used in the nationwide drive ‘very soon.’ Its regimen comprises three doses, which are to be administered on days 0, 28 and 56, respectively.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | Zydus Cadila Covid-19 jab soon to be part of India's vaccination programme: Govt

Till now, a total of six vaccines have received emergency use authorisation (EUA) from the drugs regulator, of which ZyCoV-D was the sixth. Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech's Covaxin is the only other made-in-India jab cleared by the DCGI. Besides ZyCoV-D, it is also the only vaccine to have been recommended for kids, though it is yet to be approved by the regulator.