Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Zydus Cadila begins supply of its anti-Covid vaccine to Centre
india news

Zydus Cadila begins supply of its anti-Covid vaccine to Centre

ZyCoV-D, which was cleared by the DCGI in August last year, is a needle-less vaccine, and will be administered in three doses.
A doctor being inoculated with a booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine, at Ganga Ram Hospital, in New Delhi. (Amal KS/HT Photo)
Published on Feb 02, 2022 10:21 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

ZyCoV-D, the anti-Covid vaccine developed by Ahmedabad-based Zydus Cadila, is all set to be included in the ongoing nationwide inoculation drive, as according to the company, it has started supplying the first batch of the vaccine to the Union government.

“We have started the supply of the three-dose ZyCoV-D to the Government of India. We are also planning to make it available in the private market,” news agency ANI quoted the pharmaceutical firm as saying in a statement.

 

ZyCoV-D, which received emergency use authorisation (EUA) from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) in August last year, is the only needle-free coronavirus vaccine in the world. It is also the world's first Plasmid DNA vaccine, and will be administered on days 0, 28 and 56.

RELATED STORIES

It has been priced at 358 per dose ( 265 for individual dose plus 93 for the applicator through which it will be administered each time), which means that in all, a beneficiary will have to spend 1074 to be inoculated with ZyCoV-D. However, the final price is a significant reduction from the 1900 initially quoted by the developers.

The vaccine, which was cleared for the age group of 12 and above, was the first to be granted EUA for an age group below 18. Also, while the inoculation drive began on January 16 last year, teenagers aged 15-18 became eligible for vaccination only on January 3 this year.

For now, Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech's twin-dose Covaxin is the only jab which is being used to vaccinate teenagers. Covaxin and ZyCoV-D, in that order, are also India's first two indigenous vaccines against this viral illness.

 

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
zydus cadila coronavirus vaccine
TRENDING TOPICS
Budget 2022
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Omicron
UP Election
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP