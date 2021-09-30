Zydus Cadila Covid-19 jab soon to be part of India's vaccination programme: Govt

Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Thursday announced that the much-awaited Zydus Cadila's Covid-19 vaccine would be introduced in the national vaccination programme "very shortly".

The three-dose needle-free ZyCoV-D vaccine, manufactured by Ahmedabad-based Zydus Cadila is the first vaccine in the country that has received emergency use authorisation (EUA) for being administered in the 12 to 18 age group.

The Centre is working with Zydus Cadila to decide on the price of the ZyCoV-D vaccine, people familiar with the advanced development said, adding that the government is aiming to launch the vaccines on October 2, on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

The vaccine is based on the plasmid DNA technology and follows a three-dose regimen with a 28-day gap between each dose. The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) gave its nod to the vaccine earlier on August 20.

Developed in partnership with the department of biotechnology, ZyCoV-D is a first-of-its-kind DNA vaccine that produces the spike protein of the SARS-CoV-2 to elicit an immune response. It is an intradermal vaccine that has to be applied using a ‘needle-free injector’, which the manufacturer says will help in reducing side effects.

Earlier this month, Niti Aayog member (health) Dr VK Paul said that ZyCoV-D could be made available under the national vaccination programme as early as October.

“We are looking forward to receiving recommendations of the NTAGI on the beneficiary or target group to which the vaccine has to be given. The work is in progress and you will hear more about this in the times to come,” Paul said last week.

Zydus Cadila is now looking to begin clinical trials of an mRNA coronavirus vaccine even though a formal announcement is yet to be made.

India is presently administering Covishield manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, apart from Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin and Russia’s Sputnik V vaccines for immunisation against the Covid-19 pandemic.