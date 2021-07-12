Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Zydus Cadila's 3-dose Covid-19 vaccine for kids may take more time for approval
india news

Zydus Cadila's 3-dose Covid-19 vaccine for kids may take more time for approval

Emergency use approval for ZyCoV-D is likely to take a few more days, said sources.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUL 12, 2021 10:39 AM IST
The company has sought emergency use approval of ZyCoV-D, its DNA vaccine against Covid-19 for those aged 12 years and above, from DCGI(Reuters file photo. Representative image)

A vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) for children that is being developed by Gujarat-based pharmaceutical company Zydus Cadila may not be available soon as emergency approval from the country’s top drug regulator is likely to take a few more days.

On July 1, the company had sought emergency use approval of ZyCoV-D, its DNA vaccine against Covid-19 for those aged 12 years and above, from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI). It had presented interim results from Phase-III clinical trials in over 28,000 volunteers. The study is said to have demonstrated safety and efficacy in the interim data.

The data has shown that ZyCoV-D is safe for children in the age group of 12 to 18 years, said the company, which is planning to manufacture 100-120 million doses of the vaccine annually.

The study was carried out "during the peak of the second wave of Covid-19 (in India), reaffirming the vaccine's efficacy against the new mutant strains especially the Delta variant," Zydus said in a statement.

The second indigenous jab after Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, ZyCoV-D is a three-dose vaccine. According to Zydus Cadila, the three doses of ZyCoV-D are to be administered on day 0, day 28, and day 56. The company is also said to be working on a two-dose vaccine.

The DCGI had granted Cadila Healthcare Limited permission to conduct human trials for ZyCoV-D back in July last year, when the company had said its vaccine will hit the markets by June 2021.

Once Zydus receives approval, ZyCoV-D would become the fifth anti-Covid vaccine authorised for use in India, after AstraZeneca and Serum Institute of India's Covishield, Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, Sputnik V that is being developed by Russia's Gamaleya Institute and Moderna.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 vaccine
TRENDING NEWS

Grandma who wanted a Barbie her whole life receives one from granddaughter

Bride's mehendi design sports Manchester United and Mumbai Indians logos

Man holds 16 bowling balls at the same time to create record. Watch

Glass octopus with transparent skin captured on camera. Rare video goes viral
TRENDING TOPICS
IBPS clerk 2021
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Jagannath Rath Yatra
Petrol Price
Monsoon
Euro 2020 Final
NTA JEE Main 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP