Zydus Cadila to seek emergency approval for its Covid vaccine: All you need to know

Indian pharmaceutical company Zydus Cadila may approach drugs regulator DCGI for emergency approval of its Covid-19 vaccine Zycov-D. If approved, it will be the world's first DNA-based vaccine and the number of available vaccines in the country will rise to four.

So far, India is administering Serum Institute's Coveshield, Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and Russia's Sputnik V.

"The analysis of the phase-three trial data is almost ready and the company has informed the government that it could apply for emergency use licensure for its Covid-19 vaccine next week," PTI quoted an official as saying.

All you need to know about Zycov-D:

The second indigenous vaccine after Bharat Biotech's Covaxin is a three-dose vaccine. According to Zydus Cadila, the three doses of Zycov-D are to be administered at day 0, day 28 and day 56. However, the company is also working on a two-dose vaccine.

The data made availabe by the company shows that the vaccine candidate can be stored at temperature between two to eight degrees Celsius for long term and 25 degrees Celsius for the short term.

This vaccine carries the genetic code for that part of a virus that triggers the immune system of the body. Like Pfizer and Moderna's vaccines use m-RNA to increase immunity, in the same way, it uses plasmid-DNA. The plasmid is a small DNA molecule present in human cells. This DNA is different from the common chromosome and is commonly found in bacterial cells and has the ability to replicate independently. m-RNA, also called messenger RNA, is said to enter the body and give messages to create antibodies against the coronavirus.

The plasmid-DNA is converted into a viral protein when it enters the body, developing an immune response to the virus, stopping the virus from multiplication. If the virus mutates, the vaccine can be changed in a few weeks.

The jab is also being tested on children in the age group of 12-18 years, apart from adults, according to Zydus.

ZyCoV-D is said to be administered through a needle-free injection system (NFIS). Usually, in an NFIS, a jet of fluid is accelerated to the high speed that provides it significant penetrating power through a fine diameter nozzle when placed against the skin. Sharvil Patel, managing director of Cadila Healthcare, said that the vaccine might have higher acceptance among children scared of needles, according to a report in Business Standard.

The Indian vaccine producer claimed to produce over 240 million doses in a year. The preparation of the company is such that the vaccine will be launched in the market just a few days after approval. The company plans to manufacture 20 million vaccines every month. The company will make 10 million does in the first month, after this, the production will be doubled, according to a report in Dainik Bhaskar.

(With inputs from agencies)