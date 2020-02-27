Indian-origin man dies of head injuries in UK prison: Cops

indians-abroad

Updated: Feb 27, 2020 11:50 IST

An Indian-origin man who was found dead in a UK prison earlier this month died of head injuries, Scotland Yard said as it formally identified the victim on Wednesday.

Sundeep Ghuman was discovered with serious injuries after reports of an assault within the cells of Her Majesty’s Prison (HMP) Belmarsh, a high-security prison complex in south-east London, on February 18.

“Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended the location and Mr Ghuman was taken to hospital in a critical condition where he later died on the evening of Wednesday, 19 February. His next of kin are aware,” the Metropolitan Police said.

A post-mortem examination took place on the 36-year-old at Greenwich Mortuary in London last Friday and concluded the cause of death was a head injury.

The Met Police said that two men, both aged 28, who were Ghuman’s inmates at the prison, were arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder and have since been bailed pending further enquiries.

“We are working to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident with the support of the prison and local officers,” said Detective Chief Inspector Richard Leonard from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, which is investigating the death.

“At this stage I am open minded concerning motive, but expect this to become clear as the investigation progresses,” he said.

Recent inspection reports have indicated growing levels of violence at Belmarsh, a high-security unit which houses some of the UK’s most dangerous prisoners.

Ghuman is believed to have been serving a sentence related to arson.