Man jailed for dangerous driving that killed Indian girl in UK

A man has been sentenced to two and a half years in jail after he drove dangerously and ploughed into two pedestrians near a bus stop in Hounslow, leading to the death of one of them in January 2017.

John McGovern, 39, was sentenced in the Isleworth Court this week after he was found guilty at an earlier trial. He was also ordered to undertake 200 hours of unpaid work, disqualified from driving for two years and ordered to pay £4,200 costs.

The police said the incident happened on January 17, 2017. The two victims, women both aged 26 who were friends, were taken to a west London hospital. The first victim, Himanshi Gupta, died in hospital, while the second is still recovering after suffering serious injuries.

McGovern claimed that he had blacked out and could not remember what happened. He called three different doctors to provide evidence for his defence, all of whom stated that from what he had described, his symptoms sounded as though he may have fainted.

Detective constable Aaron Moon said: “McGovern’s dangerous driving had catastrophic consequences that day, resulting in the tragic loss of a young woman’s life and serious injuries to another. After the collision McGovern failed to stop at the scene. Not once did he call 999”.

In a tribute to Himanshi, her family said: “Our daughter was our princess, such a happy person, always smiling away, if you’d be around her, she would make you smile too. She was the life of our family. It’s still so hard to believe for us that Himanshi is not there. She was such a kind soul, just couldn’t see anyone hurt.

“We raised her as an independent woman, ready to fly, to fulfil every dream of hers. She was a great daughter, a wonderful sister and a dear friend and without her our family will always be broken and incomplete. She was pure love and we miss her so very much” the family statement said.

