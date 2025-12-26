5 things about Trump's ‘Home Alone 2’ cameo you probably didn't know

'Home Alone 2' is one of the iconic Christmas family films, and there is no shortage of enthusiasm to watch it every Christmas. Over the last 10 years or so, the film's global popularity has compounded, thanks to President Donald Trump's brief appearance in the film. Donald Trump takes part in a Christmas Eve dinner in the ballroom of his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida.(REUTERS)

Trump's unforgettable 7-second cameo with Kevin McCallister, where Trump gives directions to young Kevin- played by Macaulay Culkin, has grown in popularity over the years. People paid little notice to it during the film's release - but, as Trump's political career took off at the White House, the scene's popularity skyrocketed.

The iconic Christmas Eve cameo - though only 7 seconds long- has quite a story behind it. And, it becomes even more interesting, with Trump's journey from a real-estate empire heir to a reality TV star to the 45th and 47th President of the United States.

Here's the scene:

5 interesting facts about Trump Home Alone 2 cameo

1. Donald Trump owned the Plaza Hotel in NYC, where the scene was shot: Trump bought New York City's iconic Plaza Hotel in 1988 for about $390 million. He sold his controlling stake in the hotel in 1995 to investors, including Saudi Prince Al-Waleed bin Talal

2. Donald Trump insisted on being in the film: According to director Chris Columbus, filming at the Plaza came with the condition that Trump appear on screen.

3. Trump wasn’t in the original script: Reports state that Trump asked for an appearance in the film in exchange for letting the production film at the location. Chris Columbus has said the scene was supposed to be removed, but audiences laughed during test screenings, so it stayed.

4. Trump was billed as “Donald Trump”: Trump appeared as Donald Trump in the film, not as “Mr. Trump” or a character name, reinforcing his public persona even then. It showed his early screen aspirations.

5. Some TV edits removed the cameo: Canada’s public broadcaster Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) aired a version of Home Alone 2 at Christmas 2019 that didn’t include the cameo.