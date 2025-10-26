JoJo Siwa claps back at all the ‘hate’ she gets: ‘It’s almost like a sport now’

JoJo Siwa does not slow down - not when she is being mocked, not when she is trending for all the wrong reasons, and certainly not when the internet calls her “cringe.” The 22-year-old performer told CNN recently that she has long accepted the fact that people “are conditioned to hate” her. “They’ve seen it since I was a kid,” she said. “It’s almost like a sport now.” JoJo Siwa opens up about fame, backlash, and how it has become part of her identity (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

JoJo Siwa on public criticism

JoJo Siwa has a strange kind of fame - the kind where everyone knows her, and almost everyone has an opinion. The former Dance Moms star has lived her life under public scrutiny since she was nine. From rainbow bows to rhinestoned sneakers, Siwa became the face of a multimillion-dollar brand and then, almost overnight, its own punchline.

Each reinvention, from child idol to queer pop artist to her new “grown-up” phase, seems to ignite another wave of backlash online. In her CNN interview, Siwa reflected on why the criticism never seems to stop. “People grew up watching me get bullied on TV,” she said.

“Now it’s like, they know how to do it.” She is not exaggerating; every hairstyle, lyric, and TikTok post triggers an argument. Even her dating life does, CNN wrote.

JoJo Siwa on hate becoming a part of her job

Last year, when Siwa started dating Love Island UK alum Chris Hughes, the internet erupted again. Some accused her of “abandoning” her LGBTQ identity, while others mocked her “tradwife” look in the music video for her Bette Davis Eyes cover.

Siwa laughed about it, telling CNN she’s “the biggest hater” of that song herself. “I dread performing it,” she said. Still, Siwa insists she hasn’t turned her back on her queer fans. “So what, I’m in love with a man? That doesn’t erase who I am,” she said.

The social media personality has learned to take the hate as part of the job. For Siwa, hate has become both an obstacle and oxygen. “It’s a blast to hate me,” she joked.

But behind that humor is something sharper - the realization that even if everyone hates JoJo Siwa, she is still the one writing the headlines.

FAQs

What did JoJo Siwa say about people criticizing her?

Siwa believes people are “conditioned to hate” her after years of public scrutiny, starting from her “Dance Moms” days.

What did JoJo Siwa say about the hate she receives?

She told CNN it’s “almost like a sport now,” admitting she has learned to live with and even laugh at the criticism.

Is JoJo Siwa still part of the LGBTQ community?

Yes. Despite dating Love Island alum Chris Hughes, Siwa says her sexuality and identity remain unchanged.

What’s next for JoJo Siwa?

She continues to make music, tour, and experiment with her image, even if each change sparks new controversy.