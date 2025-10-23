Matteo Berrettini slams commentator's insensitive remarks on Holger Rune’s injury: ‘Has very little…’

Italian tennis player Matteo Berrettini has slammed a journalist for trying to put a positive spin on Danish star Holger Rune's injury. The Danish player suffered an ACL tendon rupture during the Stockholm Open semifinals. Italian tennis player Matteo Berrettini slams journalist for his comments on Holger Rune’s injury(AFP)

However, a journalist from Eurosport Italia tried to put a positive spin on the development. As per profootballnetwork.com, Italian journalist Jacopo Lo Monaco made a controversial comment on the latest episode of the ‘Schiaffo al Volo’ podcast.

He reportedly said in Italian: “He’s dropped in the world rankings compared to last year, and even more compared to two years ago." "So, he’s taking it the right way; maybe it’s the best thing that could have happened to him,” Lo Monaco added.

Also read: Chargers vs Vikings start time: When and where to watch Thursday Night Football?

Matteo Berretini reacts

This comment did not go down well with Berrettini, who also played in the Stockholm Open recently. Berrettini would have faced Rune in the semifinals if he had not lost earlier, Yard Barker reported. As per the outlet, he wrote in the comments section of the podcast, “Guys, I get it all, but this stuff is really chilling …”

The tennis player added, “To think that an injury of this magnitude could be the best thing that could happen to a 22-year-old player ranked 11th in the world is either dishonest or has very little understanding of this sport and sport in general.”

Berretini added that maturity both on and off the court is accumulated over a period of time through wins and losses. He explained that an ACL injury of this type could alter a person completely. The tennis player then described the Lo Monaco's comment as ‘bordering on madness’, as per Yard Barker.

Also read: Who is Cindy Stortzum? All on Darren Bailey's wife amid Montana helicopter crash

Holger Rune’s injury

The Danish player had won the first set of his game last week against Ugo Humbert. It was 2-2 in the second set when he pulled up in a rally and began limping, as reported by tennis-infinity.com. He could be out of action for longer than 12 months, the outlet reported.

FAQs:

Who is Matteo Berrettini?

Berrettini is an Italian tennis player ranked 59th in the ATP rankings.

Who is Holger Rune?

Rune is a Danish player ranked 10th in the current ATP rankings.

Which injury did Rune suffer?

Rune suffered an ACL tendon rupture during the semifinal of the Stockholm Open last week.