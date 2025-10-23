Who is Cindy Stortzum? All on Darren Bailey's wife amid Montana helicopter crash

Illinois Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey and his wife, Cindy Stortzum, received “heartbreaking news no parent ever wants to hear" on Wednesday, October 22. The couple's son and his wife, along with their two children, were killed in a helicopter crash in Montana. Montana helicopter crash: Who is Cindy Stortzum? Here is everything you need to know about Darren Bailey's wife.(Screengrab/baileyforillinois.com)

A statement from Darren Bailey’s campaign on Thursday morning (October 23) stated that he and his wife are "heartbroken by this unimaginable loss" in their family.

"They are finding comfort in their faith, their family, and the prayers of so many who love and care for them," it added.

Montana helicopter crash: What to know?

The crash happened on the night of October 21 in a rural area of Montana. For now, details regarding the tragic incident are yet to be released by the concerned authorities.

Among those killed were Darren and Cindy's son, Zachary, his wife Kelsey and their two children - Vada Rose, 12, and Samuel, 7. The couple also had a third child - Finn, 10 - who was not present on the helicopter and is safe.

Who is Cindy Stortzum?

Darren and Cindy tied the knot in 1986 and have been together for around four decades now. The couple shares four children, including Zachary.

In October 2022, the Chicago Tribune reported that Cindy runs the Full Armor Christian Academy, a “Christ-centered” private school that was founded by her husband. It is based in Louisville, near their farming and trucking operation.

According to ThirdClover.com, Stortzum has been a strong supporter of her husband's political career as well as community involvement, besides prioritizing their family and service.

She played a key role in helping Darren Bailey make a shift from being a businessman to the Republican Illinois Senator representing the 55th District from 2021 to 2023.

In 2022, he lost the Illinois governor’s race to Democratic incumbent JB Pritzker. Last month, he announced his decision to seek the Republican nomination for the 2026 election.

During the 2022 governor’s race, Stortzum used to remain present at campaign events, fundraisers, and public appearances in support of her husband.

