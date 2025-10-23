Freeze warning issued for Cincinnati and Columbus as temperatures drop across Ohio

A chilly start swept across much of Ohio on Thursday. October 23, with both Cincinnati and Columbus residents waking up to frosty windshields and cold air that hints at what is coming next. The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning across large parts of the state - including Cincinnati and Columbus - as temperatures are expected to dip near or below freezing overnight on Friday, October 24. Cincinnati and Columbus are under a freeze warning as overnight temps near freezing in parts of Ohio(Representative image/Unsplash)

Also read: Who is Michael Wolff? Journalist sues Melania Trump after $1B threat over Epstein comments

Freeze warning: Cincinnati weather

Cincinnati began Thursday morning with light frost as temperatures in the mid-30s under clear skies. The frost advisory is currently in effect till 9 AM local time. The day will stay bright and calm, with afternoon highs near 59 degrees and a light breeze from the west.

On Thursday night, skies are expected to remain clear as winds die down. Overnight lows could drop to around 34 degrees, setting up the first widespread freeze of the season.

The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for Friday in Cincinnati from 1 AM EDT - 9 AM EDT. The rest of the day brings more sunshine but little change in temperature, with highs around 60.

The weekend in Cincinnati looks steady, per the NWS. The weather is expected to be mostly sunny on Saturday and partly cloudy on Sunday, with highs near the low 60s. There is a slight chance of rain late on Sunday, though most of the day should remain dry.

Also read: Who were Zachary and Kelsey Bailey? Ex-Sen. Darren Bailey's son, daughter-in-law, grandkids killed in helicopter crash

Freeze warning: Columbus forecast

For Columbus, Ohio, the trend is nearly identical but a bit cooler. Thursday brings increasing clouds through the afternoon and a high near 56 degrees. Light winds from the west at around 10 mph will make it feel crisp but pleasant.

The freeze warning issued for Friday, October 24, takes effect overnight - 1 AM to 9 AM - with temperatures expected to fall below the mid-30s, possibly touching the sub-freezing mark.

The weather on Friday - after 9 AM - is expected to be a sunny day, with temperatures reaching over 50s, followed by a quiet evening under clear skies. The weekend will stay comfortable, with patchy frost early Saturday and partly sunny conditions on both days, according to the NWS.

Whether you are in Cincinnati or Columbus, the message is the same. Ohio’s first freeze of the season is here, and the cooler pattern looks set to continue into next week.

FAQs:

1. Is a freeze warning serious?

Yes. A freeze warning signals temperatures cold enough to damage plants, crops, and exposed outdoor pipes.

2. What do you do when there's a freeze warning?

Cover plants, insulate pipes, and bring pets indoors to prevent damage or harm.

3. Can you do laundry during a freeze warning?

Yes, but avoid using outdoor water lines; they can freeze and burst in subfreezing temperatures.

4. How cold is too cold to be outside?

Anything below freezing (32°F/0°C) can be risky for extended exposure, especially without proper layers.