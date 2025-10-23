Who were Zachary and Kelsey Bailey? Ex-Sen. Darren Bailey's son, daughter-in-law, grandkids killed in helicopter crash

Illinois Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey's son, daughter-in-law and two grandchildren were killed in a major helicopter crash on Wednesday. The tragic incident took place in Montana, his campaign said in a statement shared on X. Those involved in the fatal crash were Zachary and Kelsey Bailey and their two children - Vada Rose, 12, and Samuel, 7. Former Illinois Senator Darren Bailey's son, daughter-in-law, two grandchildren killed were killed in a Montana helicopter crash.(X/@DarrenBaileyIL)

Darren Bailey's family members killed in Montana helicopter crash

The statement revealed that Bailey and his wife, Cindy, got the “heartbreaking news no parent ever wants to hear” on Wednesday evening. “Their son, Zachary, his wife, Kelsey, and their two young children, Vada Rose, age 12, and Samuel, age 7, tragically lost their lives in a helicopter accident in Montana.”

“Their other grandson, Finn, age 10, was not on the helicopter and is safe,” the statement went on, adding that Darren Bailey and his wife are left “heartbroken by this unimaginable loss.” “They are finding comfort in their faith, their family, and the prayers of so many who love and care for them.”

Appreciating the support they have received, the family has sought privacy in the matter “as they grieve and hold their loved ones close during this difficult time.”

According to WIFR News, Bailey was scheduled to attend the annual Lincoln Day dinner in Freeport on Wednesday night. As of now, it remains unclear whether he attended the event or not.

For now, details regarding the fatal helicopter crash or investigation have not been revealed by the authorities.

Darren Bailey's second run to unseat JB Pritzker

The official Bailey for Illinois website states that the former state Senator is all set to run for the Governor of Illinois in next year's high-stakes elections.

This will be the second time that Bailey is running for Governor after his unsuccessful campaign against incumbent JB Pritzker in 2022.

As per CBS News, he launched his campaign for the Republican nomination for Illinois governor last month. His running mate will be Aaron Del Mar, who is the Cook County Republican Party Chairman.

