Search
Sat, Oct 18, 2025
New Delhi oC

Shooting near University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign sparks panic, at least one person shot

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Updated on: Oct 18, 2025 11:57 am IST

At least one person was shot in a shooting near University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign early Saturday morning.

A shooting incident was reported near the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign early Saturday morning.

Shooting near University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.(UnSplash)
Shooting near University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.(UnSplash)

According to The Daily Illini, at least one person was shot in a possible drive-by shooting at 411 E. Green St. around 12:34 a.m.

The Division of Public Safety issued an Illini-Alert shortly after, urging students and faculty to remain indoors.

Emergency dispatchers confirmed that a male victim had been shot and was described as “not alert” as of 12:28 a.m.

University Police (UIPD), Urbana Police, and Illinois State Police responded to the scene.

A follow-up Illini-Alert sent at 12:47 a.m. stated that police were still investigating and advised the public to avoid the area.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
News / World News / US News / Shooting near University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign sparks panic, at least one person shot
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On