Shooting near University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign sparks panic, at least one person shot

A shooting incident was reported near the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign early Saturday morning. Shooting near University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.(UnSplash)

According to The Daily Illini, at least one person was shot in a possible drive-by shooting at 411 E. Green St. around 12:34 a.m.

The Division of Public Safety issued an Illini-Alert shortly after, urging students and faculty to remain indoors.

Emergency dispatchers confirmed that a male victim had been shot and was described as “not alert” as of 12:28 a.m.

University Police (UIPD), Urbana Police, and Illinois State Police responded to the scene.

A follow-up Illini-Alert sent at 12:47 a.m. stated that police were still investigating and advised the public to avoid the area.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information