Fact check: Was Logan Paul in an accident? All on fatal helicopter crash claims

Rumors about Logan Paul's death recently took over the internet after a Facebook page by the name VAR South Africa claimed that the YouTuber and WWE star was involved in a fatal helicopter crash. However, a fact-check of the viral rumor suggests that Logan Paul is alive and healthy.

Logan Paul's death hoax

The Facebook page VAR South Africa claimed that Logan Paul was killed in a helicopter crash after the aircraft fell on a crowded Los Angeles street. It added that a bystander even filmed the incident on their phone.

“SAD NEWS: YouTuber Logan Paul was fatally killed in a catastrophic helicopter crash on a packed Los Angeles street, a horrifying scene recorded live by a bystander, leaving injuries and a grieving fanbase desperate for updates…” read the viral Facebook post.

The post also referred to a NewsEdge article headlined “VIRAL VIDEO: Logan Paul’s Fatal Helicopter Crash on Crowded Los Angeles Street Stuns Millio.”

As per the article, the accident occurred at 3:45 PM on Saturday on Sunset Boulevard. A witness, named Jessica Alvarez, saw the helicopter falling from the sky.

However, Mandatory has confirmed that Logan Paul was not involved in the helicopter crash. It further stated that a helicopter crash occurred in Huntington Beach, California, on Saturday, October 11.

Five people, including the pilot and three bystanders, sustained injuries. The Huntington Beach Fire Department did not list the WWE star among the victims.

Fans react to news of Logan Paul’s death

After VAR, South Africa reported the fake news about Logan Paul, and several fans questioned the authenticity of the post in the comment section.

“Does he know that he is dead?” a fan asked. “I don’t think so,” another wrote. “FAKE NEWS”, a third one stated.

FAQs:

1. When did Logan Paul sign with the WWE?

Logan Paul signed with the WWE in June 2022.

2. When did Logan Paul launch Prime Drink?

Accompanied by business partner KSI, Logan Paul launched Prime Drink in January 2022.

3. Who is Logan Paul’s younger brother?

Logan Paul’s younger brother is Jake Paul.