Darren Bailey net worth: A look at former Illinois senator's fortune

Former Illinois state senator Darren Bailey is grieving a devastating personal loss. Bailey's campaign revealed on X that his son Zachary, daughter-in-law Kelsey, and two young grandchildren, Vada Rose (12) and Samuel (7), were killed in a helicopter crash in Montana on Wednesday evening. The couple's 10-year-old son, Finn, was not on board and is safe. In the statement, the Republican sought privacy as he and his wife “find comfort in their faith, their family, and the prayers of so many who love and care for them.” Darren Bailey’s networth revealed after family helicopter crash that killed his son, daughter-in-law and grandkids(X/@@DarrenBaileyIL)

Darren Bailey net worth

This personal tragedy arrives at a time when Bailey’s financial profile is also under public review. In 2022, he released five years of tax returns ahead of his campaign. The disclosures revealed substantial variations in income from his southern Illinois farming and other business interests, as per Fox 32 Chicago. According to the news outlet, his net worth was approximately $5 million as of 2022.

As per the report, Bailey’s adjusted gross income was just $1,776 in 2017 and then jumped to more than $211,000 in 2018 before dropping to roughly $189,000 in 2019. Pro Publica reported that Bailey got more than $570,000 from the federal government during the pandemic in Paycheck Protection Program loans.

The releases also show he and his wife received more than $3.5 million in federal farm subsidies between 1995 and 2020, with hundreds of thousands in pandemic-era aid and USDA payments.

FOX 32 Chicago also reported that Bailey owns about 3,000 acres of farmland and operates a trucking and excavation business along with the farm – all connected to his down-state Illinois base.

Also read: Who were Zachary and Kelsey Bailey? Ex-Sen. Darren Bailey's son, daughter-in-law, grandkids killed in helicopter crash

Darren Bailey's Illinois gubernatorial campaign

Bailey launched his campaign for the 2026 Illinois governor’s race last month. Now navigating profound grief, he continues to position himself as a Christian conservative, farmer, and longtime downstate Illinois resident.

While he and Cindy focus on family and mourning, the intersection of their personal loss and Bailey’s public leadership ambitions will be brought into view. The tax disclosures and farm asset details may matter as voters and donors watch his next moves. For now, his estimated multimillion-dollar holdings suggest financial stability, even as he grapples with the unimaginable personal tragedy.

FAQs:

Q1: Who is Darren Bailey?

Darren Bailey is a former Illinois state senator and 2022 Republican gubernatorial candidate.

Q2: What tragedy struck his family?

His son Zachary, daughter-in-law Kelsey, and two grandchildren died in a Montana helicopter crash.

Q3: What is Darren Bailey’s source of income?

He earns mainly from his family’s large-scale farming business in southern Illinois and political work.