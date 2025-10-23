Who is Jonas Pate? Outer Banks creator allegedly grabs and shakes production assistant on set

Outer Banks co-creator Jonas Pate has been accused of grabbing a production assistant and shaking her during filming of the Netflix show’s fifth and final season in Croatia’s Dubrovnik, TMZ reported. Amid a tense atmosphere, cast members, including Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline, allegedly stepped in to de-escalate the situation. Jonas Pate serves as the co-creator and director of Outer Banks.(Getty Images via AFP)

Who is Jonas Pate?

Pate is a well-known name in Hollywood, with a career spanning more than a decade. From being a writer and director to a producer, he has donned many hats. Recently, he has been in the limelight as the co-creator/director of Netflix hit series Outer Banks.

Early life and education

Pate was born and raised in North Carolina. Later, he graduated in 1992 after attending Princeton University. He also has a twin brother, Josh Pate, with whom he has collaborated on multiple projects. The brothers started their journey in the entertainment industry together ,and their creative partnership continues to this day.

Personal life

In 2001, Jonas got married to Jennifer. The couple has two children: A son, named Cooper, and a daughter Lilah, who later became an actress. Family has been an important part of Pate’s life. His daughter Lilah even appeared in one of his projects, The Runarounds, which premiered on Amazon Prime earlier this year.

Career highlights

Pate began his career in 1990 by co-creating the supernatural buddy cop series “Good vs Evil” with Josh. He served as the show’s executive producer and also directed its episodes. Over the years, Pate worked on several television shows, including “Aquarius” and “Prime Suspect”, and has directed and written various films, often alongside his brother.

Outer Banks

Jonas Pate is best known for Outer Banks, which he co-created with his brother Josh Pate and Shannon Burke. The Netflix series, which premiered in 2020, tells the story of a group of working-class teenagers who search for lost treasure. The show has Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, and Drew Starkey in the lead roles. It has been praised for its story and scenic coastal settings. The fourth season came out in 2024, and the fifth season will conclude the series.

Amid ongoing production, the show has landed in controversy as sources told TMZ that Pate shook the assistant and shouted at her, with several cast members intervening. Further, it has been claimed that his past on-set behavior had raised concerns, although it is not clear if it will affect the show’s last season.

