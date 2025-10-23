Outer Banks stars intervene as Jonas Pate allegedly grabs and shakes assistant

The set of Outer Banks turned tense this week after co-creator and director Jonas Pate allegedly grabbed a production assistant and shook her during production in Dubrovnik, Croatia. Several cast members, including Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline, are believed to have stepped in to defuse the confrontation. Sources told TMZ that tensions were already high when the outburst happened. The fifth and final season of Outer Banks will come out on Netflix soon.(X/@netflix)

Pate, who was yelling at the female crew member, allegedly grabbed and shook her until Stokes physically pulled them apart. Cline also jumped in to calm the situation, witnesses said. The Netflix adventure drama is currently filming its fifth and final season overseas. As of now, it is not clear whether the altercation will delay production or lead to any internal action.

Cast steps in after the confrontation

Multiple production insiders told TMZ this kind of behavior “was not unusual” for Pate. One crew member described it as “about time that it’s made public.” The show’s team has not issued an official statement as of now.

Pate has been directing and co-creating Outer Banks since its debut in 2020. The series, which follows two rival teen groups in coastal North Carolina, quickly became a hit for Netflix, blending mystery, romance, and beach-town drama into a global phenomenon.

The show’s future, behind-the-scenes tension

According to Us Weekly, Outer Banks was confirmed to end after its fifth season, wrapping the arcs of John B (Stokes), Sarah (Cline), and the rest of the Pogues. But fans were rocked by the shocking death of JJ (Rudy Pankow) in the season 4 finale - a move that sparked heated reactions online.

Pate told The Hollywood Reporter the storyline had been planned from the start. “It’s been kind of lurking in his DNA from the beginning. He’s really a tragic figure,” he said, adding that JJ’s death was tied to the show’s deeper themes about mortality and youth.

Pankow said he understood the decision. “The risks got bigger and bigger, and the stakes got higher and higher. His death really does set up the future of OBX,” he told Netflix’s Tudum.

Beyond Outer Banks, Pate has been developing a second season of The Runarounds for Prime Video and a prequel series called Kildare, which will explore the origins of the show’s fictional coastal town.

For now, the on-set incident has left both fans and crew uneasy as the show that made “Poguelife” a cultural catchphrase faces a storm of its own.

FAQs:

What happened on the Outer Banks set?

Jonas Pate allegedly grabbed and shook a production assistant during filming.

Who stepped in during the altercation?

Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline intervened to stop the confrontation, according to witnesses.

Is Netflix investigating the incident?

As of now, neither Netflix nor Pate’s representatives have commented publicly.

When does the final season of Outer Banks release?

No official release date has been announced yet for Season 5.